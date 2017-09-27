Woman wakes up to find husband raping daughter

Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

A SHURUGWI man, who shared the same bedroom with his wife and three daughters- sneaked out of his wife’s blankets on the bed and allegedly raped his 12-year-old daughter, who slept on the floor.

The wife woke up and caught her 39-year-old husband in the act, as the daughter screamed for help.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the child’s identity, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Shurugwi magistrate, Mr Sangster Tavengwa who remanded him in custody to October 3.

The shocked wife reported her husband to the police leading to his arrest.

Prosecutor, Ms Betha Bore told the court that on September 19, the accused was sleeping in the same bedroom with his wife and their three children.

The court heard that at around 2am the accused sneaked out of his bed and went to the floor where his three children were sleeping.

The accused slipped into the blankets and started raping his daughter.

The girl’s screams for help then woke up the mother who quickly lit up the room and found her husband in the act.