Woman’s abdomen ripped open over ‘lover’

Sharon Chiware, Midlands Reporter

A SILOBELA woman is battling for life after she was allegedly stabbed with an Okapi knife by another woman who suspected her of having an affair with her husband, police have confirmed.

Acting Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said the incident occurred on Saturday at around 2PM.

Shamiso Nkiwani (27) of Elsmere Farm in Hozi area under Chief Malisa allegedly attacked Vongai Hwefa (37) of the same farm in a fight over a man.

Ass Insp Mukwende said Hwefa is battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital after her abdomen was ripped open. She said Nkiwani has since been arrested in connection with the stabbing. “I can confirm that we are investigating a case of attempted murder where a 27-year old female adult stabbed a 37-year-old woman after suspecting that she was having an affair with her husband. It is alleged that on March 4, the suspect Shamiso Nkiwani confronted Vongai Hwefa who was at Hozi bustop over an alleged telephone conversation which she had with the her husband the previous night leading the accused suspecting that the two were having an affair,” she said.

Ass Insp Mukwende said a heated argument ensued between the two resulting in Hwefa grabbing Nkiwani by the collar.

“Nkiwani, who was armed with an Okapi knife, retaliated by stabbing Hwefa several times on her left hand and went to stab her on her stomach, ripping open the abdomen leaving intestines protruding,” she said.

Ass Insp Mukwende said Hwefa fell to the ground and started bleeding profusely.

“Nkiwani fled the scene and Hwefa was rescued by a passerby who rushed her to Kwekwe District Hospital where she was transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where she is battling for life,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the matter was reported to the police leading to Nkiwani’s arrest.

“The suspect is in police custody assisting with investigations. She will appear in court soon. We are appealing to members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their matters amicably or engage a third party,” she said.

— @sharonchiware1