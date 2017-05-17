Woman’s family pays 23 cattle after husband slaughter by cheating wife

From Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

THE family of a Masvingo woman who allegedly fatally struck her husband with an axe and burnt his body beyond recognition has paid 13 out of an agreed 23 head of cattle to compensate the bereaved family.

Mavis Madenga (33) of Madenga Village under Chief Mugabe admitted to killing Joseph Marisa (40) on Saturday around 3AM. Mavis allegedly told investigators that she committed the crime because she could not bear his silence after he discovered she was cheating.

“He should have at least shouted at me,” she allegedly said.

The couple had allegedly argued after Madenga admitted to a prophet at Saint John Apostolic Sect Church that she had slept with six men outside her marriage.

After realising she had killed her husband, Mavis allegedly evacuated the couple’s six children from the hut and set it on fire.

The Chronicle visited Madenga Village yesterday where Marisa was buried.

Mavis’s uncle and village head Mr Simon Madenga (56) said his family shouldered the blame for Marisa’s death and had agreed to compensate their in-laws.

“Our son-in-law was a nice, polite person and out of our eight sons-in-law, Marisa was the best. Our daughter is an adulterous woman and she is responsible for Marisa’s death hence we are paying 23 beasts as compensation,” said Simon.

He said the Madenga family has paid 13 beasts upfront with the animals ready for collection and the balance of 10 to be paid within three months.

The compensation, the village head said, was a mutual agreement born out of love so that the two families could co-exist in harmony after the tragedy.

Marisa’s uncle, Mr Mapope Chisvo, said although life is invaluable, the two families reached an agreement over compensation issues and hailed Madenga’s family for being cooperative.

“The two families have reached a consensus and signed an affidavit without any problem and I’m sure the Madenga family will clear the balance of 10 cattle within the stipulated period. Joseph died a very painful death, struck with an axe thrice before his body was set on fire, it’s very painful. Mourners could not do body viewing as the inferno only left pieces of flesh and bones,” said Mr Chisvo.

Grief-stricken relatives fainted while others rolled on the ground as they struggled to come to terms with the untimely tragedy.

It emerged that the couple were on separation but Mavis had returned three days before the tragedy to look after their six-children as Marisa was away attending a family meeting in Kwekwe.

Simon said he had presided over the couple’s separation, which he said was triggered by Mavis’ infidelity.

Mr Elias Madenga- Mavis’ brother said he was aware of the couple’s marital problems.

He described his sister as a woman who did not respect her marriage.

“Marisa was like a brother as we grew up together. Before he married my sister we shared secrets including those of our girlfriends,” said Elias.

“Mavis was not a straight-forward woman. She was accused of engaging in extra-marital affairs and my friend used to always worry especially when he was away from home.”

“He had nicer looking women that he dated before Mavis. If Joseph’s family had decided to bar our family from this funeral wake, I think they were not going to succeed in barring me because I knew Joseph more than some of his family members did. Mavis, my sister, what have you done to my friend?” said Elias bursting into tears.

Mavis allegedly called in the neighbours after her husband’s body had been consumed by the fire.

