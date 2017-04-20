WOMEN GO MAD AFTER RITUAL. . . Mubobobo defence backfires as Byo pair goes stark naked

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

TWO Bulawayo women spent a night at Hillside Police Station after they went berserk and walked around completely naked following a ritual.

Residents at Waterford compound had to call the police after they failed to control the two who started behaving bizarrely, with their children also naked after they reportedly bathed with water mixed with herbs sought from a traditional healer.

The two, whose names could not be established yesterday, were arrested on Monday.

They reportedly sought services of the traditional healer after they suspected that their father-in-law was sexually abusing them using mubobobo.

Mubobobo is said to be a supernatural way that enables a man to have sex with a woman from a distance without her consent or knowledge.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident, saying the women have since been released.

“We received a report of two women who were arrested for public indecency. They spent a night in the cells and were released the following morning,” said Insp Simango.

Sources at Hillside Police Station said after they got back to their senses the women who are married to brothers, told police officers that they used herbs sought from a traditional healer to stop their father-in-law from abusing them.

“The women are married and their husbands are out of the country. They decided to consult a traditional healer after they suspected that their father-in-law was sexually abusing them using mubobobo.

“I think there was something wrong with the herbs they were given by the traditional healer. They started behaving in a strange manner and walked around naked together with their children,” said a witness who declined to be named.

He said neighbours had to call the police after they failed to control them.

He said a report was made to the police who took the women to Hillside Police Station.

A dramatic video circulating on social media shows police officers struggling to apprehend the two as they resisted arrest.

Their four naked children screamed in terror as their mothers were being arrested. One of the women shouted at the police officers.

Scores of people took time to film the dramatic scene while others watched in disbelief.

@pamelashumba1