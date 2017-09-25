Women try to rape ‘well endowed’ man

Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter

TWO women from Bulawayo allegedly tried to rape a man that they had stripped naked with the intention of robbing him in broad daylight, after discovering he had a big manhood.

Nomthandazo Ndlovu (30) of Old Pumula and Shylet Phiri (31) of Makokoba allegedly ganged up on the 49-year-old man near Ambassador Funeral Parlour in Mzilikazi suburb.

A court heard on Thursday that the duo fondled his penis until he became aroused.

They allegedly demanded some money from the man who is an electrician before removing his underwear and trousers.

Phiri is alleged to have told the man that she wanted to have sex with him because he had a big manhood.

Ndlovu and Phiri pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault before magistrate Ms Sithembiso Ncube who remanded the matter to Wednesday for continuation of trial.

The man said Ndlovu and Phiri removed his trousers and underwear after he informed them he had no money.

He said: “They toyed with my penis and it became erect. I started feeling blood rushing through my body,” he stammered.

In her defence Ndlovu said it was not the first time they had played with the man in that manner.

“We have played with him this way before and on this particular day we only held him by his belt,” she said.

“He was called to fix an electric fault at my sister’s house but the problem became worse. We held him since my sister wanted him to fix the problem he had caused,” Ndlovu said.

Prosecuting, Ms Tafadzwa Mutsambiwa said the indecent assault incident occurred on September 2 around 5:30PM.

“Ndlovu held the man’s hands and Phiri undressed him. Phiri stroked his penis several times and informed him that she wanted to have sex with him since he had a big penis,” Ms Mutsambiwa said.

The court heard that the man screamed for help but to no avail.

Ms Mutsambiwa alleged that the man struggled and the two left him naked.

He reported the matter the next day at Mzilikazi Police Station.

@MondelaC