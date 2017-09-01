Women urged to embrace First Lady’s chicken project

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF Matabeleland North Women’s League chairperson Cde Medeline Bhebhe has urged women to embrace the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe’s chicken project and desist from being used as political pawns by financially powerful politicians.

Speaking on the sidelines of a poultry rearing training programme for Matabeleland North’s Umguza, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Bubi districts in Bulawayo yesterday, Cde Bhebhe said women should uplift themselves and stop engaging in things that do not benefit them.

The training follows another one which was held at the party’s provincial offices in Lupane targeting Binga, Hwange and Lupane districts on Tuesday.

Cde Bhebhe said the chicken project is not being forced on anyone and women who have the drive to succeed should embrace it.

“A lot of women are not standing up for leadership positions because they do not have the financial power. We want women to be in leadership positions instead of them doing ground work for politicians with money while they continue to suffer. We hope through this chicken project they can uplift themselves and their families,” she said.

Cde Bhebhe said the training programme was a success as most of the women are eager to transform the lessons to practical examples.

She called for a change of mindset among women saying the poultry project should be seen as a commercial stepping stone.

“They should not think of this as just a project. They should embrace it as a business because a lot of women are involved in some projects but they do not take them seriously. If they change their perception and regard it as a life transforming programme, surely their lives are going to change,” said Cde Bhebhe.

She said the provincial leadership would make follow ups on beneficiaries of the chickens to see whether the trained women were implementing what they were being taught.

The provincial Women’s League Secretary for Finance, Cde Sharon Ncube, thanked Dr Mugabe for opening doors for women.

“I want to thank the First Lady because as women we are not given the respect we deserve. But this important training is empowering and it will help us in improving our lives. I want to thank the First Lady for her motherly love,” said Cde Ncube.

The poultry training is being conducted by officials from Irvine’s who confirmed that 10 000 day old chicks were already paid for and would be distributed after the completion of the lessons.

Each province is supposed to get 3 000 chicks and women have been urged to work in groups in a programme which is supposed to benefit members from district to cell level.—@nqotshili.