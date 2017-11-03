Women’s soccer boss suspended

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) executive committee has indefinitely suspended the Zimbabwe Women Soccer League (ZWSL) vice-chairperson Samkeliso Silengane on charges of insubordination, misrepresentation and undermining constitutional structures of women’s football.

At a meeting held on October 20, the Zifa executive committee resolved to provisionally bar Silengane from participating in association football in any role, pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing to be instituted at a later date.

Silengane also misrepresented Zifa and the local organising committee for the Cosafa Women’s Championship, soliciting for funds without consent of the body and its marketing committee.

During the build-up to the women’s championship, she went on to incite the senior women team’s players to engage in industrial action.

At the same meeting, the Zifa executive committee resolved to provisionally suspend four ZWSL club officials for disrupting the league’s programme. The suspended quartet are Plaxedes Brown, chairperson of Zvishavane Pirates, Jerrymike Gumbo, manager of Auckland Queens, Wilbert Ramabanepasi, president of Weerams, and Amon Vengai, secretary of ZRP Morris.

The four’s suspension emanated from their organisation of and participation in unsanctioned meetings where they urged other members of the league to stop fulfilling fixtures.

Since the end of the Cosafa Women’s Championship on September 24, league action is yet to resume.

The four’s actions constituted a parallel structure that worked to undermine decisions made by the constitutional leadership of women’s football.

Together with Silengane, all the suspended members of women football are restricted from participating in association football, pending outcomes of disciplinary hearings to be held at later dates. – Zifa online.