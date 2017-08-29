Worship Temple Unveiled hogs clash of choirs title

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

WORSHIP Temple Unveiled (WTU) retained its title as the Harvest House International Church (HHIC) top choir during the annual Clash of Hub Choirs contest held at the ZITF Hall 4 on Sunday.

The group which beat 15 others drawn from the church’s branches in different provinces and the region pocketed $5 000 and was elated at winning the crown for the second time in a row.

Hossana Choir who came tops in 2015 came second this time around and walked away with $2 500 while Mashonaland Hub, which came second last year, came third this year and pocketed $1 500.

Lindelani Mkhize of Joyous Celebration, Pastor Charles Charamba and Rachel Chigwada were the judges.

Speaking just before the prize presentation, Mkhize said this was the most difficult competition that he had ever judged.

“The choirs have grown tremendously from when I was here four years ago. I had the opportunity to nurture them and was blown away by their talent,” said Mkhize.

“I’d like to work with these four choirs who I’m convinced are the best Harvest House has to offer.”

He encouraged HICC to treasure the music churned out by choirs describing it as liquid gold.

“The level of creativity is liquid gold and it’s very important that we keep that and make sure it belongs to the church. Although the final four were singing gospel music, they’re very diverse in style and presentation,” said Mkhize.

It was a double celebration for uprising gospel star AmandaGrace, a member of WTU who successfully launched her solo career through a single Bhera Rorira.

The HHIC Clash of Hub Choirs was the grand finale of the annual church’s Apostolic/Prophetic Conference that ran from August 24 to August 27 under the theme: “Church Planting, Church Growth”.

