Wounded Bosso face Ngezi FC

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has reached an exciting stage, with four title chasing teams Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Dynamos and FC Platinum facing tricky encounters this weekend.

The quartet has managed to draw all attention to themselves, as only three points separate log leaders Chicken Inn and fourth-placed FC Platinum.

Chicken Inn, the 2015 champions, lead the pack with 45 points and face relegation threatened Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

What makes today’s encounter unpredictable for Chicken Inn is that Hwange are fighting for survival and are in desperate need of points to move out of the relegation dump.

Former Hwange midfielder Innocent Mucheneka, who joined the Gamecocks at the beginning of the season, has been Chicken Inn’ championship driving force and his form could make all the difference.

Bigboy Mawiwi, Hwange’s coach, who was hired in July to save the coalminers from sinking, has been in charge of four games, winning two and losing twice on the road; 4-1 against Ngezi Platinum Stars and 2-0 to Dynamos.

Mawiwi comes to Bulawayo in search of his first away victory against a Chicken Inn side that has hit the right button at the right time in a bid to land the league championship.

Second-placed Ngezi Platinum will be hoping to keep up with the leading pack and pile more misery on Highlanders.

Bosso suffered a shock 0-1 midweek loss to Tsholotsho FC, to present the Zhwane Boys their first win of the season, triggering calls for coach Erol AKbay’s head by restless fans.

Just like the Bulawayo giants, Ngezi Platinum go into today’s encounter smarting from a 0-3 thrashing by champions Caps United.

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya described the loss to Caps as a “wake up call”.

In Zvishavane, FC Platinum will host army side Black Rhinos.

Wheels seem to be coming off for Rhinos, who led the table for the better part of the first half of the season.

They have now gone on a six-match losing streak, but FC Platinum should be wary of being gored by their wounded opponents.

Caps are in Gweru to face Chapungu, while Harare giants Dynamos will be at home to Yadah FC tomorrow.

Fixtures

Today: FC Platinum v Black Rhinos (Mandava), Chapungu v Caps United (Ascot), ZPC Kariba v Harare City (Nyamhunga), Chicken Inn v Hwange (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum v Highlanders (Baobab)

Tomorrow: Bantu Rovers v How Mine (Barbourfields), Triangle United v Bulawayo City (Gibbo), Tsholotsho FC v Shabanie Mine (Dulivhadzimo), Dynamos v Yadah FC (Rufaro)

— @ZililoR