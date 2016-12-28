Xmas Day arrest for fugitive killer

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

AN INYATHI man who in 2013 skipped bail after he fatally struck a workmate with a brick over $22, was arrested on Christmas day.

Mandlenkosi Makhosana (24) fled to South Africa after he was granted bail only to return for Christmas festivities this year.

Police officers at Inyathi disrupted a homecoming party to arrest Makhosana following a tip-off from locals.

Makhosana allegedly killed his workmate, Joel Ndlovu (25) after accusing him of stealing his $22.

He told the court that he fled to South Africa because his relatives told him he was facing a serious offence for which he was likely to rot in jail.

Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Sithembiso Ncube yesterday cancelled Makhosana’s bail and remanded him in custody to January 3.

Allegations against Makhosana are that on April 13, 2013 he struck Ndlovu with a brick after accusing him of stealing his money.

Ndlovu who started vomiting blood after the assault, was rushed to Inyathi hospital where he died on admission, the court heard.

Mr Leonard Chile is appearing for the state.

@tannytkay