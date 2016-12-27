Xmas road deaths up 400%. . . 6 000 nabbed for traffic offences

Crystabel Chikayi, Chronicle Reporter

SIXTEEN people were killed on Christmas Day this year in 106 road traffic accidents recorded countrywide while 45 others were injured.

The deaths represent a 400 percent increase from four who died last year when 64 others were injured in 81 accidents.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said most of the accidents were as a result of human error.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to inform the nation that 16 people died in 16 fatal road traffic accidents that were recorded on December 25, 2016 compared to four people who died in 2015. Of the 16 people who perished, 14 people died in accidents that were as a result of speeding while two were caused by overtaking errors,” said Supt Nyathi.

He said no major fatal road accidents were recorded on the country’s highways.

“Most fatal road traffic accidents involved pedestrians who were trying to cross roads. We can reveal that most of the accidents involved private vehicles and most of the accidents occurred at night indicating that speeding at night is unsafe,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

He said police arrested 6 855 motorists for various traffic offences, down from 7 017 last year.

Chief Supt Nyathi said 90 defective vehicles were impounded this year.

He appealed to road users to exercise extreme caution while on the road in order to reduce accidents that continue to claim human lives and property.

“Police are concerned with the loss of human life on roads. Therefore drivers are urged to be cautious and consider the conditions of the road particularly wet surfaces and pot holes. They should avoid speeding and be on the lookout for pedestrians as they travel either on highways or feeder roads. This includes residential areas,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

He said it should be everybody’s responsibility to tame the traffic jungle and reduce accidents.

@cchikayi