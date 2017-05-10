Yadah FC ‘turn to’ Rosemary Mugadza

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Mighty Warriors’ skipper and coach Rosemary Mugadza has reportedly been appointed interim coach at troubled Yadah FC following the suspension of Jairos Tapera on allegations of insubordination.

Yadah FC owner Walter Magaya of the Prophetic Healing Deliverance (PHD) Church suspended his team’s entire technical staff following their 0-1 loss to Dynamos in a league match alleging that Tapera had defied his directive to field certain players.

Tapera is said to have made changes to the starting XI list given to him by Magaya for their game against Chapungu that ended 1-1, claiming to have received a dream.

If confirmed, Mugadza will make history by becoming the first female coach in the history of domestic football to take charge of a topflight men’s football team.

Mugadza (48) was last night coy about her appointment, while Magaya would also neither deny nor confirm the development.

“I will get back to you,” said Magaya when Chronicle Sport asked him about Mugadza’s appointment yesterday.

The Prophet later sent a message through social media platform WhatsApp asking Chronicle Sport to call a number he provided, but it continuously rang unanswered.

Mugadza, who is a member of Magaya’s PHD Church, said she was a Harare City Queens coach, although she skirted questions on whether she had been approached by Magaya or not.

“As I am telling you, I am employed by Harare City Queens and had our first league match over the weekend. I am hearing that for the first time from you,” she said.

Sources, however, said the Magaya turned to Mugadza as a stop gap measure to avoid the wrath of Zifa, who issued a stern warning after Yadah FC played against Bantu Rovers in Bulawayo without a technical team and were walloped 2-7 last Saturday.

Zifa ordered Yadah FC to have a fully qualified technical bench in their next match against Chicken Inn at the National Sports Stadium in Harare this Saturday.

“Tapera remains suspended, he is at home as we speak and the club has since turned to Mugadza,” said the source.

Mugadza started her playing career in 1988 with Zimbabwe Saints Ladies soon after her secondary education.

She abandoned the Chikwata Ladies due to their lack of professionalism and joined rivals Highlanders Royals before packing her bags to join Entumbane-based New Orleans upon their formation in 1993.

It was there that her career blossomed as the hard tackling defender won virtually everything with the Havison Masilela owned New Orleans during which they dominated the local game from 1993 up to 2001, winning all their encounters although they lost to Mufakose Queens 1-2 in a Softex Cup game.

She played alongside the likes of Nomsa “Boyz” Moyo, Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda, Precious “Gringo” Mpala and Ruth Banda.

Her coaching journey began with New Orleans Under-19 in 2001 before she was appointed first team coach in 2003 during which she won the Southern Region championship, the Unity Cup and were runners up in the Independence Cup to Mufakose Queens.

Mugadza also coached the Bulawayo girls’ Youth Games teams where she won silver and gold medals.

She was the Mighty Warriors’ assistant coach in 2004 before being appointed substantive head coach in 2006, a year that also saw her leading the national side to a gold medal in the Cosafa tournament following a 1-0 win over old nemesis Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

She was relieved of her duties as the Mighty Warriors’ coach in 2015.

