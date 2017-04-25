Yadah shoot up ladder. . . Remain the only team yet to concede a goal

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEWLY promoted Castle Lager Premiership side Yadah FC produced arguably the best result of Match Day Four when they halted championship pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars’ 100 percent winning start.

Yadah beat Ngezi 1-0 courtesy of a well struck free kick by former Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City left back Brian Briya Chikwenya to move into second place on the league table.

Unfortunately, very few witnessed Chikwenya’s curler, which gave Ngezi goalkeeper Nelson Chadya no chance, since there was no video recording of the match. This means only the few fortunate that saw the goal at the stadium can debate about the strike being a contender for Goal of the Year.

Yadah’s victory over Ngezi also put them in the spotlight and if they continue producing such results, they will thrust themselves into the title matrix.

What makes Yadah’s early season run even exciting is that besides being among four teams yet to lose, they remain the only team yet to concede a goal.

They seem to have mastered the art of solid defending.

Surprisingly, despite being technically and tactically disciplined in terms of their defending as well as getting results, Yadah’s coach Jairos Tapera believes that the club’s proprietor prophet Walter Magaya is the reason for their success.

“I am very happy, my boys were excellent. I am also happy for my prophet (Walter Magaya); he was not around, but he is one guy who has been with us every day trying to encourage the team to do well,” Tapera said in his post match interview.

Other teams yet to taste defeat are third-placed FC Platinum, who gave up a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with Bulawayo City, while defending champions Caps United were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Tsholotsho FC, who are also yet to lose.

However, unlike Yadah, FC Platinum and Caps United, Iziqholo Zezhwane are yet to pick maximum points from their four outings.

Caps United are in eighth place on the league table with five points from three games.

While Yadah, FC Platinum, Caps United and Tsholotsho enjoy an unbeaten run, Highlanders recovered from a 0-1 home defeat to Shabanie Mine to beat ZPC Kariba 3-2 in an exciting game at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Fans were treated to well crafted goals on a cold and wet afternoon, but like Chikwenya’s goal, a thunderous half volley by ZPC Kariba’s Daniel Chakupe from 20 metres out that beat Bosso keeper Ariel Sibanda will also not be in the archives and just spoken about by those that watched the game.

While Chakupe’s volley is definitely an early contender for Goal of the Year, adjudicators will have difficulty justifying since it was not captured for reference.

Other goals at Barbourfields Stadium came from the Highlanders’ trio of Allan Gahadzikwa, Prince Dube and Godfrey Makaruse, while Tawanda Nyamandwe grabbed the second ZPC Kariba goal.

Highlanders’ victory seemed to have been inspired by the return of midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira, who had been out nursing a toe injury for about three weeks.

Dube also continues to shine for Bosso and if he is not scoring, he is creating goals for his teammates. He provided an assist for Gahadzikwa on Sunday.

Tomorrow Highlanders take on Tsholotsho at Dulivhadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge hoping to be the first side to burst Tsholotsho’s bubble.

Rahman Gumbo’s Chicken Inn also bounced back to winning ways, recovering from a 1-2 loss to Bulawayo City, to beat Triangle United 1-0 on the road.

Kelvin Kaindu heaved a huge sigh of relief when his How Mine side registered their first victory of the season, beating Chapungu 2-1 at Luveve Stadium.

Chapungu’s woes are likely to continue when they play host to Yadah in Gweru tomorrow afternoon.

Bantu Rovers, who were clobbered 3-0 by Black Rhinos, face wounded Hwange, who lost 0-1 to Dynamos.

