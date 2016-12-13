Young Igwe dreads cancer test

Peter Moyo says he is terrified of going for cancer screening and would rather not know his status.

In an interview with Gemnation at the weekend, Moyo or simply Young Igwe to his fans, said a positive test could end his career prematurely.

“I’m really scared of going for cancer screening. Just the thought of knowing that I’ve cancer will sort of end my career in an instant.

“It’s like a time bomb where every day, you’re counting down to your last breath and that tears me apart,” said Young Igwe.

He said at times ignorance was bliss because one remains hopeful of seeing another day.

“Not knowing that I have cancer gives me hope to live positively without worrying that my day will come sooner rather than later.”

However, the Young Igwe revealed he has been testing for HIV on a regular basis.

“I know my HIV status and I’ve been there (HIV counselling and testing) on a number of occasions. For some reason, I’m comfortable going for HIV tests than cancer,” he said.

But his fears are not without reason, his father Tongai aka Dhewa succumbed to cancer on October 15, 2011 after a six-year battle.

“I understand cancer is hereditary and because of that, it sends shivers down my spine. And all I ask is what if I have it?

“I saw how my father’s health deteriorated from the moment he was diagnosed with cancer. Everything changed for the worse and everyday was a struggle.

“He’d be up today and tomorrow he’d be down. Of course, he soldiered on, but I don’t think I can withstand the pressure that comes with the disease.

“The worst part is that the doctors would actually tell him that by this date, the cancer would have grown to what levels,” he said.

Young Igwe who fronts Utakataka Express, launches a DVD album for ‘Masimba aMwari’ in Harare at Dandaro Inn tomorrow. — Gemnation