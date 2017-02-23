Youthful Mat North poet pens anthology for President

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A 22-year-old youth in Matabeleland North has penned three books, one of them a collection of poems dedicated to President Mugabe and his illustrious contribution to national development.

Shawlen Mgandani, a freelance marketer for herbal products said he hopes to one day get an opportunity to recite some of the poems in front of the President. He hopes that the opportunity can be as soon as the President’s 93rd birthday celebration in Matobo district, Matabeleland South this weekend.

“I was inspired to write these books by the political prowess of President Mugabe and his resilience,” said Mgandani.

“I’ve written three books – From My Heart, Pillars of Success and Universal Plight. From My Heart has 23 poems and one prose piece. Two of the poems –

Our Leader and Never Cry Zimbabwe are dedicated to President Mugabe while the others such as War and Africa speak on issues about the land reform programme and gains from the war of liberation.”

The writer, who says he is on the waiting list to join the police force said Pillars of Success is a motivational book which challenges people to practise what they are taught and what they believe in while Universal Plight is a play.

Mgandani challenged youths to emulate President Mugabe saying that would enrich the future of the nation.

“As we celebrate President Mugabe’s birthday through the 21st February Movement, we should commit ourselves so that we’re able to emulate and imitate him as our charismatic leader as youths.

“We know that his birthday is an encouragement to us to try and re-live his illustrious life. It’s therefore prudent that we cherish the work done for us by our leaders who went to war to liberate us.”

Mgandani was born on March 2, 1994 in Gokwe and did his primary and secondary education in the same district. He is publishing his books with Zimbabwe Publishing House.

