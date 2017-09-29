Youthful Rovers hold Highlanders

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders 0-0 Bantu Rovers

HIGHLANDERS’ winless run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League stretched to seven consecutive games following yesterday’s horrific performance in their goalless draw against table anchors Bantu Rovers at Barbourfields Stadium.

Rovers, who had nothing to lose against the fading Bulawayo giants, fielded eight teenagers and even had the luxury of playing 15-year-old Sibusiso Moyo for the last 20 minutes of the match.

Moyo, probably the youngest PSL player, replaced veteran Pride Zivengwa as Rovers coach Methembe Ndlovu decided to give the youngster from Sikhulile High School some game time.

For Moyo, playing against Bosso at such a tender age will be a treasured moment, while humiliated Highlanders will live with the shame of failing to breach a teenage set-up.

Highlanders last won a Premiership match on July 30 when they beat Shabanie Mine 2-0 at Maglas Stadium, a result that was followed by four defeats and three draws.

Bosso have been so lacklustre of late that their supporters now choose to stay at home. A paltry crowd of less than a thousand fans watched yesterday’s Castle Lager Premiership game, by far the smallest crowd to watch a Highlanders’ home game this season.

Coach, Erol Akbay left out most senior players, but a win again eluded him.

Veteran striker Ralph Matema was given the captain’s armband. He could have given Bosso the lead in the third minute, but failed to nod in a Gabriel Nyoni cross.

Bosso players then took turns to miss with Godfrey Makaruse being the main culprit.

Rovers held on for a point and coach Ndlovu heaped praises on his youngsters.

“The performance by the boys was satisfactory. We had a slow start, but as the game progressed we gained more confidence. They had more chances in the first half, but we came back stronger in the second half,” said Ndlovu.

“I’m happy with how my players preformed. We’re a club that believes in giving youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talents and gain experience.

Remember the likes of Kuda Mahachi, Marvelous Nakamba and Teenage Hadede first got Premiership experience at Bantu Rovers as teenagers aged between 15 and 17 years. Hopefully ,these lads will go on to illuminate the local and international scene,” he said.

Besides Moyo, the teenagers who featured for Rovers yesterday included skipper Kudzaishe Dzingwe, Shadreck Nyahwa, Nyasha Garayi, McCarthy Dube, Gladman Bharibhari, Brighton Ncube and Mbonisi Ncube.

Akbay said: “First half was okay, but we controlled the ball too much and ran with the ball a lot. We had lots of energy, but lots of energy without goals is meaningless.”

Teams

Highlanders: Nedrick Madeya, Bukhosi Ncube, Charlton Siamalonga, Peter Muduhwa, Benson Phiri, Adrian Silla (Tendai Ngulube, 60th minute), Brian Banda (Yves Ebabali, 78th minute), Denzel Khumalo (Allen Gahadzikwa, 52nd minute), Godfrey Makaruse, Gabriel Nyoni, Ralph Matema

Bantu Rovers: Wellington Muuya, Kudzaishe Dzingwe, Shadreck Nyahwa, Dumisani Ndlovu, Nyasha Garayi, Tapiwa Kumbuyani, Pride Zivengwa (Sibusiso Moyo, 70th minute), Nigel Papias, McCarthy Dube (Mbonisi Ncube, 78th minute), Gladman Bharibhari (Brighton Ncube, 64th minute), Remmington Masuku

Results

Wednesday: Bulawayo City 0-2 Tsholotsho FC, ZPC Kariba 0-2 Ngezi Platinum, Yadah FC 0-0 FC Platinum, How Mine 2-1 Triangle United, Caps United 1-0 Chicken Inn, Hwange 0-2 Black Rhinos

Yesterday: Shabanie Mine 1-1 Dynamos, Harare City 1-0 Chapungu, Highlanders 0-0 Bantu Rovers

