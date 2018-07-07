Youths’ plight inspired aspiring Pumula MP

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

POPULAR Bulawayo artiste and aspiring Pumula MP, Mr Nkululeko Nkala, has said he decided to venture into politics after seeing that the interests of most youths are neglected, hence he hopes to bring change.

Mr Nkala said his desire for change goes beyond his constituency to the rest of the country as he is also a young person.

Speaking to The Chronicle yesterday, Mr Nkala said he had used the arts as a springboard into politics.

“Most of the drive comes from what I have seen happening in the arts industry, how the arts industry as a whole is neglected and how we could contribute to the GDP the way I see it,” he said.

The Pumula-born politician said he has for long seen that development in his constituency was stagnant and he envisions to make an impact once voted into Parliament.

“As someone who was born in Pumula, for me the drive is that I’m passionate about Pumula but what I want is change, which honestly goes beyond just Pumula. It has to do with all the youth in the country; it has to do with changing things totally in the country. For instance in terms of development we only have one youth centre in Pumula which was built before Independence at a time when Bulawayo had a total population of 100 000 but there is no change,” he said.

“We have one clinic in Pumula which was supposed to cater for a population of 30 000 to 40 000 people at the time, now we’ve got more households but the same small clinic”.

He said Pumula Constituency needs creative leadership, which he possesses, to uplift the people of Pumula.

Asked about the challenges he was facing as an independent candidate, Mr Nkala said the electorate was more inclined to political parties than independent candidates.“It’s an open secret that Zimbabwe is more on the politics of the party than anything, its party politics in most cases. So coming out and saying I’m an independent candidate for a lot of people it’s really new ground. They don’t consider you as a serious person but all I can say is that I believe that it can be changed,” he said.

The musician-cum politician said he decided to be an independent candidate as candidates from political parties tend to put the party first than the electorate.

“I believe people have seen that parties are not always the right way. But independent candidates are not partisan,” he said.

Mr Nkala said he had already started campaigning and would soon be conducting door to door campaigns and meeting the people.— @AuxiliaK