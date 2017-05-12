Zahara to get own reality show

Musician Zahara is set to join the likes of Somizi, Dineo Ranaka, Bonang and Penny Penny in getting her own reality show.

The star, whose private life has hogged the headlines over the last few years, is set to give fans an intimate look into her life when the show makes its debut later this year.

Revealing the news, Zahara said she has been working with Ferguson Films – producers of the popular Igazi and The Queen – on the series about her life.

“It’s going to document my everyday life and adventures. From the moment I wake up to the first thing I drink in the morning,” Zahara said with a giggle.

She said the show which is currently being filmed came from an idea for a movie she announced last year on her Facebook fan page.

“I’ve camera crews following me and documenting some of the things I’ll be doing. I want it to be as real as possible so it’s unscripted and completely real.”

Fans can also look forward to seeing the star’s adventures on her recent tour to the UK.

“The UK was amazing and I can’t wait to share the moments I had with my fans. I think people will be very surprised to learn about the real Zahara and not the one they see being written about in the newspapers,” she added.

