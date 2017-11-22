Zambian company to sponsor Cosafa Under-20

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZAMBIAN copper mining giant Mopani Copper Mines will be title sponsor of this year’s Cosafa Under-20 Championship that runs in that country from December 6-16.

In a statement to Cosafa, Mopani Copper Mines acting chief executive officer Chris Vermeulen said the package will go a long way in the successful hosting of the event and will inspire the youths to aim higher in life, while also contributing immensely to the development of football in Zambia.

“Mopani Copper Mines Plc is proud to be the title sponsor for the Cosafa Under-20 Championship during which part of the games will be played at our own Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. As title sponsors, we believe this tournament will be successful and will inspire football players, especially the youths, to aim higher in life. It will also contribute to sport development in our country,” said Vermeulen.

“Mopani Copper Mines Plc has a long history of supporting sports development, and football in particular, in Zambia. We are the proud major sponsors of the two most decorated Super Division League football clubs, Nkana FC and Mufulira Wanderers FC and our company continues to invest in football infrastructure development at the two clubs to bring them to acceptable standards in the world. This has helped in boosting morale and performance at the two sponsored teams,” he said.

The regional championship is a crucial stepping stone to international football for players that take part, and as holders, Zambia used last year’s tournament as a launching pad to their crowning as African Champions and later an excellent showing at the 2017 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

Cosafa competitions committee chairman Timothy Shongwe said the coming in of the mining giant will be of valuable input to the development of youth football in Southern Africa and expressed hope that new gems will be unearthed at this year’s jamboree.

Hosts Zambia are in Group A alongside Swaziland, East African guest nation Uganda and Malawi, while last year’s losing finalists South Africa must contend with North African guests Egypt, Mozambique and Mauritius.

Zimbabwe’s Young Warriors are in Group C with Angola, Lesotho and Namibia.

Zambia are the most successful nation in the history of the Cosafa Under-20 Championship with 11 victories so far, followed by Zimbabwe with six wins.

Meanwhile, the Young Warriors will go into camp in Harare next week under the tutelage of How Mine assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu, who will be assisted by his Caps United counterpart Mark Mathe, while Bulawayo City manager Tizirayi Luphahla is the team manager.

Ndlovu has already named a 29-member provisional squad made up largely of Bantu Rovers, Highlanders and How Mine youngsters.

Provisional Under-20 squad

Goalkeepers: Onil Benson (ZPC Kariba), Reward Muza (Chicken Inn), Issah Ali (Caps United) Defenders Bukhosi Ncube (Highlanders), Mbongiseni Ndlovu (Highlanders), Nyasha Garayi (Bantu Rovers), Kudzashe Dzingwe (Bantu Rovers), Nkosana Ndlovu (Highlanders), Terrance Daka (Aces Youth Academy) Collins Mujuru (Aces Youth Academy), Denzel Taderera (Shabanie Mine), Davison Ncube (Chapungu) Midfielders: Enock Karembo (Yadah Stars), Malvin Kwinjo (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Nivholas Guyo (Aces Youth Academy), Leroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Blessing Nyamuzihwa (ZPC Kariba), Shadreck Nyahwa (Bantu Rovers), Tatenda Muringani (Dynamos), Dumoluhle Lunga (Blawayo City), Denzel Khumalo (Highlanders), Tanaka Chanengeta (How Mine), Clive Rupiya (Bulawayo City).

Strikers: Nqobile Ndlovu (How Mine), Brighton Ncube (Bantu Rovers), Delic Murimba (Hwange), Kudakwashe Mangami (Bantu FC, South Africa) Mandla Mlilo (Ngezi Platinum Stars), King Nasama (Dynamos).