Zambian forward at FC Platinum

Mukudzei Chingwere, Midlands Bureau

ZIMBABWE’s sole representative in the Champions League, FC Platinum, yesterday welcomed Zambian forward, Shadreck Mayembe, on a trial stint as they chose to forgo Christmas festivities to fine tune their squad for next year’s football jamboree.

The 24-year old Zambian international joins two other foreigners — Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Dauda and Cameroon’s Albert Eonde — who are in Zvishavane to try their luck with the Castle Lager Premiership kings.

Coming to Zvishavane Mayembe boasts a colourful CV, which details that he previously had a brief flirtation with European football during his days at IF Molndal in Sweden.

Mayembe also briefly played for Chipolopolo under Zambia’s African Cup of Nations winning Coach Herve Renard.

The attacker who played for Zambian outfit Napsa Stars in the just ended season also rose through the junior ranks having played for Zambia’s Under-17 and Under-20 squads.

FC Platinum have chosen to forgo the Christmas holidays with the technical department save for coach, Norman Mapeza at work to fine tune their squad ahead of the December 31 Caf registration deadline.

Club spokesperson Chido Chizondo confirmed the arrival of Mayembe saying their squad will be finalised by Mapeza when he returns from his holiday.

“Shadreck arrived and is now training with the other players, he is here for trials and if he impresses the technical department we will consider adding him to the team.

“The technical team will not break for the Christmas holidays they are still training and assessing players to come up with the final squad for Caf submission. The deadline is close and we want to have finalised the squad in time,” Chizondo said.

“Those who came for trials, the Ghanaian and the Cameroonian are still being assessed, the head coach (Mapeza) is not here, he together with his technical department will then decide on whom they want so as it is no one has so far made the grade,” she said.

Mapeza has made no secret of his intentions to bolster his squad with the attack appearing to be his priority area.

The coach noted with concern that the country no longer has good strikers and despite winning the championship FC Platinum struggled to find the target with regularity, only scoring 40 goals the whole season and they had to build their success on a solid backline that gave in only 15 goals.

Players who were not part of the championship winning squad like Jameson Mukombwe, Liberty Chakoroma, Rahman Kutsanzira, Never Tigere and Kelvin Madzongwe are all expected to be part of the miners’ champions’ league team.

It is also understood that FC Platinum and Chicken Inn are close to resolving the impasse that has halted the career of Warriors defender Lawrence Mhlanga and the player could yet be registered with Caf.

Meanwhile gritty midfielder Gerald Takwara has finally left FC Platinum and completed his move to South African Premiership side Ajax Cape Town on a three year contract.

The move also ends the protracted push by the player to join a foreign club.

Takwara has been a long term target for some South African sides following his exploits at this year’s Cosafa Castle Cup where he added the midfield solidity that anchored Zimbabwe to an unprecedented fifth regional title.

The Urban Warriors tabled an official bid for the player after the regional tournament which was rebuked by FC Platinum and the former went on to justify his stay in the Midlands side by helping them to a maiden league triumph.

Takwara arrives at Ajax Cape Town just as the Urban Warriors fired coach, Stanley Menzo.

The 22-year-old former Tsholotsho man is expected to leave the country on December 26 to join his new teammates ahead of the resumption of the South African League early next month.

His manager Gibson Mahachi confirmed the transfer which had been sealed when the player passed his medical.

“Gerald has now officially joined Ajax on three year contract which starts on 1 January 2018. He completed his move to the club last week when he passed his medicals in South Africa.

“He is currently in the country but will be leaving Zimbabwe on December 26 to join up with his teammates,” said Mahachi.

FC Platinum wished Takwara all the best on his latest move and it was clear that the General as his teammates love to call him will be greatly missed in Zvishavane.

“We wish him all the best and we wish him success at his new employers. He will forever be part of the FC Platinum family. He was a member of our championship winning squad and as such his success in football always gives us pride,” said Chizondo.