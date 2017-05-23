Zanu-PF Byo: Violence and the risk of losing it all

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

Violence that erupted at Zanu-PF’s Davies Hall provincial headquarters in Bulawayo on Sunday left a bitter taste in the mouths of many revolutionary party faithful.

The fight, this paper reported on Monday, pitted two rival groups, one accused of sympathising with under fire party national Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere and another, opposed to the holding of the meeting saying they no longer recognised the executive.

The police had to be called in to quell the running battles that saw two officials, provincial youth chairperson Cde Anna Mokgohloa savagely assaulted by some war veterans while Bulawayo central district chairperson Cde Magura Charumbira was stabbed in the head.

Three party officials, were arrested while more were expected to be arrested.

The development at Davies Hall on Sunday is bad in many ways. No matter how either party felt their grievances were serious, violence has never been and will never be an answer.

There is no justification for grown men to assault and trample on a female party cadre like Cde Mokgohloa, who is young enough to be their child. This rankles, especially in a party with a record of championing gender equity. By the same token, there is no justification to stab a fellow cadre like Cde Charumbira in the head and ultimately threatening his very life.

President Mugabe recently called on members to follow laid down party procedures to register concerns, discouraging members from resorting to demonstrations or any other acts outside the stipulated guidelines.

President Mugabe said demonstrations and unruly behaviour were alien to the Zanu-PF culture as the ruling party is a dignified organisation.

More importantly, President Mugabe called for unity in the party, saying it was that spirit of togetherness that made Zanu-PF win the 2013 harmonised elections resoundingly.

“Let us continue always to put ourselves together and realise that comradeship is not quarrels or backbiting each other,” he said.

“Comradeship should always guide us to disregard these, set them aside and put them away. If there are challenges you should sit down and discuss them.

“We should work towards satisfaction of the needs of our people. I did not work alone when the election took place. It was the election of all of us in the first place and the people had chosen because they knew who we were.

“They knew our dependability and they said ahah, we give you the responsibility to work for us and carry through the programmes you showed us and we agreed in our various capacities, mine being the coordinator and leader.”

The violence that took place in Bulawayo should be condemned in the strongest terms as party cadres’ behaviour flew against wise counsel by President Mugabe, which goes against the directions of the highest office in the party.

The violent clashes also come at a time where some provinces are making great strides in mobilising members ahead of the national elections next year while Bulawayo cadres continue to tear each other apart.

It is the same Bulawayo province that has failed to win seats in the country’s elections since 2000, only gaining six constituencies in the June 2015 by elections.

Masvingo for example, held provincial elections this month attracting more than 30 000 voters, a very significant number for an internal electoral process, which serves as an indicator that the party will sweep all the constituencies in that provinces.

By-elections in Masvingo and other areas serve for Norton have also been indicators of how the party will perform in the 2018 elections.

However, if things continue as they are in Bulawayo, there is a real risk that the party will recede to its pre-June 2015 status of playing second fiddle to the opposition, not because the opposition is a better party or option for the people but because the ruling party’s structures in the city have this tendency of dragging themselves in the mud all the time.

The numbers recorded in Bulawayo for them to win the six parliamentary seats in June 2015, are the lowest in all the by-elections conducted after the 2013 elections, a reality that should challenge both the provincial executive members and the general membership to step up its mobilisation drive if they entertain any hopes of maintaining those seats or even gaining more next year.

Compared to its two neighbouring provinces of Matabeleland North and South, Bulawayo has been the worst performer in elections since 2000 yet it is the most chaotic of the three. It leaves one wondering whether some of the characters involved in this chaos really have the party at heart or want to use it for selfish personal gain without regard to its performance and protection of its legacy.

As the country heads towards election by each day, it is important for Zanu-PF Bulawayo province both executive and members to bridge their divisions and work as a unit to ensure victory in the next elections.

Besides, the 2018 elections come at a time when the opposition is fragmented. Its efforts to form a coalition ahead of the poll are suffering many knocks, making it seem impossible for them to gel by next year. It would be embarrassing for Bulawayo to lose the gains of the June 2015 by-elections.

What both the executive and members need to do after the Sunday events is to take stock of their actions and decide if they want to make it to the 2018 polls and shake off the tag of being the worst performing province in elections or remain the blemish in the impeccable record of the revolutionary party.