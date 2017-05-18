Zanu-PF demand stand answers from Kasukuwere

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF youths from Bulawayo province are demanding answers from the party’s national Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere after they were told that they would not get promised stands in Umvutsha as the land belongs to a third party.

Last year, the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, which is headed by Cde Kasukuwere, set aside 3 300 hectares in Umvutshwa to allocate to the youths.

Bulawayo youths allege that they lost a lot of money paying for the stands at the Urban Development Corporation (Udcorp), only to be told that the farm belongs to someone else.

Addressing party youths at Davies Hall yesterday, Bulawayo Central district chairman Cde Magura Charumbira threatened to close down Udcorp offices in the city if they do not get a satisfactory response from the Minister.

“We are gathered here because the 2018 elections are almost here and we don’t have any stands. Cde Kasukuwere promised us that by now we would be landowners but nothing has happened,” said Cde Charumbira.

“We were told to go and register at Udcorp and we’ve been paying monthly instalments of $50 and now we are told the farm belongs to someone who has title deeds and therefore cannot be allocated to anyone.

“As from today, if there is no response from Kasukuwere, we will close Udcorp offices. They have connived to rob us of our money hence we want to put an end to it. We want to put that to a full stop. We want Ministers who are genuine.”

Cde Kasukuwere was not immediately available for comment.

Cde Charumbira also attacked the party’s Bulawayo provincial executive saying it was imposed on the people and was not voted into office.

“We now want a sound leadership that will represent the people. What happened in Masvingo recently must also happen here. We have to vote people into office, people who have our interests at heart,” he said.

Cde Charumbira blasted Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman, Cde Dennis Ndlovu, saying he was Cde Kasukuwere’s puppet.

“He was part of the fools that travelled to Harare to listen to Kasukuwere and that’s why Bulawayo did not endorse his ouster because he is a puppet,” he said.

