Zanu-PF expels disloyal cadres

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF yesterday said its members who lost primary elections and are standing as independent candidates have fired themselves from the party.

In Matabeleland South, Gwanda North’s constituency Cde Lungisani Ncube who lost to incumbent Cde Madodana Ncube in Zanu-PF primary elections is now standing as an independent candidate.

The Chronicle could not immediately confirm the names of other candidates who lost in primary polls who are now running as independents.

In an interview on the side-lines of the party’s rally held in Nyamandlovu last Friday, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Cde Obert Mpofu said the party’s constitution was very clear that any member who challenges the party in elections fires himself or herself from Zanu-PF.

Cde Mpofu said the party would emerge stronger after firing the disloyal cadres.

“Those who lose primary elections and stand as independent candidates disgust me.

“We view that as disloyalty and lack of patriotism on the part of the comrades who decided to go against the party,” said Cde Mpofu.

“Our constitution is very clear, when one stands against his own party s/he becomes automatically expelled from the party. And we hope those who have done that are aware of the consequences that will befall them in terms of their membership to the party.”

He said democracy was at play in the country as evidenced by the increase in number of political parties that are participating in the harmonised polls.

Cde Mpofu attributed that to President Mnangagwa wish to work for the betterment of Zimbabwe. He said it also gives Zanu-PF a chance to show the world its capacity to mobilise voters.

“This euphoria by the people to represent their parties is a result of the President’s call for true democracy in Zimbabwe. He has called on those who think can represent the people to try their luck,” he said.

“The impact is that it gives people a wider choice. It gives a chance to Zanu-PF to show that we are a national party, a mass national party. We are going to give a decisive win to them through a democratic process.”

Addressing Nyamandlovu villagers, Cde Mpofu urged party supporters to vote for President Mnangagwa as he has a clear agenda for the development of the country.

He said Zanu-PF will deliver on its electoral promises as the only party that cares about people’s needs. — @nqotshili