Zanu-PF expels Energy Mutodi

Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

The Zanu-PF Politburo yesterday relieved Women’s League Political Commissar Cde Mabel Chinomona of her duties and expelled Energy Mutodi from the party following deliberations by the disciplinary committee.

Votes of no confidence in national youth league executive members, Secretary for Administration Lewis Matutu and his deputy Sibongile Sibanda were upheld but they will remain ordinary members of the party.

The disciplinary committee also nullified votes of no confidence against Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Cde Dickson Mafios and secretary for administration Cde Wonder Mashange while Cde Jappy Jaboon was restored as political commissar for Masvingo.

In Manicaland, suspensions against Cde Enock Porusingazi and John Chirimambowa were also lifted while suspension against former Harare provincial executive members, Cdes Goodwills Masimirembwa, Danny Musukuma, Happiness Nyakuedzwa and Chiratidzo Mukarati, were also lifted.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya told the media of the Politburo’s decision during its meeting at the party’s headquarters.

“Cde Mable Chinomona’s case has been debated at length and the decision by the Politburo is that she has been relieved of her duties in the Women’s League,” Cde Khaya Moyo said.

The nature of the allegations she was facing were not clear by the time of going to print.

Cde Khaya Moyo also said the disciplinary committee notified the Politburo of verdicts on a number of disciplinary cases that were before it.

In Mashonaland East, former Provincial Women’s League chairperson Cde Apolonia Munzverengi and Cde Petronella Kagonye were reduced to ordinary card carrying members.

In Manicaland, votes of no confidence on former provincial youth league executive members Cde Kelvin Manyengavana, Getrude Mutandi and Washington Zihwihwi were nullified.

They revert to be ordinary card carrying members as their posts had already been filled.

In Bulawayo, provincial Youth League Secretary for Indigenisation Cde Obert Msindo’s vote of no confidence was nullified together with those that were passed against other executive members, Maqawe Sibanda and Leo Nyoni.

Cde Khaya Moyo said votes of no confidence against war veterans that attended a meeting addressed by former chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, Jabulani Sibanda last year were declared null and void.

These include Cdes Angeline Masuku, Oppah Ncube, Eliphas Tshuma, Molly Mpofu, Christopher Sibanda, Rose Kandiero, Charles Ndlovu, Rejoice Sibanda, Cecilia Verenge and Garikai Zvonde.

“Votes of no confidence on them is null and void and members of National Consultative Assembly from the above will continue as members and others whose positions have not been filled will revert to their positions,” Cde Khaya Moyo said.

He said the lifting of the suspensions and votes of no confidence were a result of failure to follow laid down procedures in most cases.

“The Secretary of Legal Affairs has written to all provinces on these votes of no confidence on what they mean and how they should be done and he would soon be moving around conducting workshops on that,” Cde Khaya Moyo said.

He, however, said the issue on the alleged poisoning of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was not discussed as it was not on the agenda including his defence against allegations raised against him by Professor Jonathan Moyo in the previous Politburo meeting.