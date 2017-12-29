Zanu-PF hails new VPs appointments

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF has congratulated President Mnangagwa on the appointments of Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi as the country’s Vice Presidents.

Gen Chiwenga and Cde Mohadi were sworn in at the State House in Harare yesterday as State Vice Presidents, five days after the President appointed them as ruling party Vice-Presidents and Second Secretaries.

Zanu-PF’s secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo congratulated President Mnangagwa, saying the new appointments should bring in the much needed probity within the party and Government

“In fulfilment of both the national and Zanu-PF constitutional mandates, His Excellency the Head of State and Government and the Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), Zanu-PF’s President and First Secretary, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Retired General Constantino Dominic Guveya Nyikadzino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Campbell Mohadi as his deputies respectively. The two have been sworn in at the State House today.

“The developments follow the recent successful Politburo appointments as well as pronouncement of Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Provincial Ministers of State. The appointment of the new VPs should bring in the much needed probity within the party and Government,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

He said Zanu-PF and its structures wish to congratulate President Mnangagwa for the appointments.

“The party extends best wishes to His Excellency, the President and his entire teams both within the party and the Government, for continued success and fulfilment of the enormous responsibilities at hand and in the years to come.

“Special congratulations go to General Chiwenga for his appointment comes after he spearheaded the successful intervention efforts by the ZDF on the 15th November 2017 with the view to restoring normalcy both within the Zanu-PF Party, the Government and which efforts were well cherished by the generality of Zimbabweans,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

Immense hope, he added, is placed in the vision and leadership of President Mnangagwa and the newly appointed teams that they will shape a new and prosperous future for all Zimbabweans, in which their pressing wishes and aspirations shall be realised.

“The party wishes President Mnangagwa and the entire Zanu-PF membership and all Zimbabweans in general a fulfilling festive season and a prosperous 2018,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

Yesterday’s swearing in ceremony was attended by dignitaries, who included Environment Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri, ICT Minister Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, Justice Minister Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavhima, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Cde Webster Shamhu, Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha, Sports Minister Cde Kazembe Kazembe, Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda and other service chiefs. — @pamelashumba1.