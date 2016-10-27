Zanu-PF happy with conference preps

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

PREPARATIONS for the 16th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference slated for Masvingo Showgrounds in December are way ahead of schedule, with most targets for the event having been surpassed.

The conference will run from December 13 to 17 under the theme, “Moving with ZimAsset in Peace and Unity.”

The Provincial Local Organising Committee led by the party’s secretary for finance, Dr Killer Zivhu, has already mobilised 52 beasts, two more than the budgeted 50 head of cattle. The committee has also surpassed the $50 000 target with the welfare sub-committee having already secured 7 000 beds for all delegates.

About 6 000 delegates are expected to throng the showgrounds for the conference which promises to be the second biggest event after the 92nd birthday bash held in February at the Great Zimbabwe monuments where over 50 000 people attended.

Speaking during a progress meeting held at the venue of the conference yesterday, a delegation led by National Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere hailed the PLOC for moving with haste to ensure that the event would be a success.

“I want to thank you members in Masvingo for showing unity of purpose. I think we have made good progress on site,” said Cde Kasukuwere.

He said that his delegation would return to inspect the pitching of tents and expressed optimism that the event would be the mother of all conferences.

Cde Kasukuwere urged the Masvingo City Council to maintain high standard of cleanliness ahead, during and after the conference.

He said the PLOC must make use of the donated money to address some of the emerging needs so that work won’t be stalled.

“We are pleased with the reports from health, security, transport and entertainment committees and we are confident that if it remains like this — things moving according to plan, we will have a very successful conference.

“You successfully hosted the 21st February Movement in February at the Great Zimbabwe monuments and it was well planned. We expect you to keep up the standard,” Cde Kasukuwere said.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Transport and Welfare in the Politburo, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, said she was satisfied with the state of accommodation in most hotels and lodges save for the fact that some linen and beds had to be changed.

She said schools would also get some funds for the face-lift of their facilities like toilets, adding that some buildings need repairs on doors and windows.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu-PF Secretary for Education, Dr Joram Gumbo, assured the party that the issue of roads would be attended to in time for the conference.

He tasked the District Development Fund to start clearing national roads of bushes especially the Masvingo-Harare Road to avoid accidents as the volume of traffic is expected to increase prior, during and after the conference.

On accreditation of delegates, the deputy Secretary for Security in the Politburo, Cde Lovemore Matuke, said the process would be done in all seven districts of Masvingo province between 6-14 November.

He said Central Committee, Politburo members and the media would be accredited at Masvingo Polytechnic College.

Cde Matuke, who is also Zanu-PF chief whip, said other delegates would get accreditation in their respective provinces.

A visit to the venue revealed that the DDF has covered a lot of ground on site as graders were levelling the ground for the pitching of the tents.

A private organisation, Royal Flair Events, has started constructing a state of the art toilet with the health sub-committee also set to build another toilet to complement the ones in place.

Nine music and dance groups have been selected to provide entertainment during the conference. Sulumani Chimbetu and his Orchestra Dendera Kings ensemble will also entertain guests. — @walterbmswazie2