Zanu-PF legal affairs department handles disputed suspensions

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

ZANU-PF yesterday said the suspension of four members from Masvingo and Midlands provinces is now being handled by the party’s legal affairs department calling on affected cadres to use internal processes to appeal their censure.

Last week, the Zanu-PF commissariat department suspended Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira, Midlands youth league secretary for administration Cde Mayor Justice Wadyajena, Masvingo youth commissar Cde Brian Munyoro and vice chairperson for the Midlands Province Cde Goodwill Shiri on allegations of misconduct which include denigrating party members and inciting tribal hatred.

After the suspensions, Midlands and Masvingo provincial structures held meetings this week and rebuffed the censure on respective party officials in an act of defiance.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, condemned the actions of the provinces and some affected members for discussing internal party matters in the press.

“Of late I have noted with dismay statements issued to the press by some party leaders and structures in relation to the prohibition orders to four party officials in the Midlands and Masvingo provinces by the National Commissariat Department for reasons so stipulated.

“Those affected, if dissatisfied should use internal processes provided for in our party constitution to communicate the same and not through the press.

The party at all levels does not condone such practice from top to bottom. We are all bound by the party constitution,” said Cde Moyo.

“The revolutionary party is not in the habit of conducting its affairs through the press let alone the independent media. The party will not be intimidated to respond to issues which are under investigation.

“The said matter is now with the party’s secretary for legal affairs Cde Patrick Chinamasa who is also chairman of the national disciplinary committee. Let the process take its course and refrain from speculation and indiscipline.”

The Chronicle is in possession of one of the letters that was served on Cde Chadzamira last week.

“You are hereby served with this Prohibition Order and Notice of Charge in terms of section 79 of the Zanu-PF Constitution. Be pleased to take note that the effect of the prohibition order and notice of charges is to suspend you forthwith from your position as Provincial chairman for Masvingo province,” reads a letter addressed to Cde Chadzamira.

“The Prohibition Order is based on serious allegations of gross indiscipline levelled against you and which the Party has received. The said allegations include the following, fomenting, propagating and inciting tribal hatred in Masvingo province. Churning out hate speech targeted at other party leaders in and outside Masvingo province.

“Indulging in cheap gossip and lies that cause divisions among party members in the province. Uttering public statements that are grossly disrespectful of senior leaders of the party.

“Making slogans that denigrate party leaders. Failure as provincial chairman, MP and member of the central committee to guide the smooth running of the party programmes in the province”.

Confirming the suspensions last week, Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Savior Kasukuwere said disciplinary action would be taken against the four in line with the party’s constitution.