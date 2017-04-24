Zanu-PF Mat North endorses ‘Tyson’ ouster

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

ZANU-PF Matabeleland North yesterday endorsed calls for the ouster of the party’s national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere over a litany of allegations including plotting to topple President Mugabe.

The provincial executive council (PEC) met in Lupane and came up with the resolution calling for Cde Kasukuwere’s expulsion before the provincial coordinating committee (PCC) met to endorse the decision.

Presenting charges against Cde Kasukuwere, Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial secretary for administration Cde Douglas Khoza cited four reasons they wanted the political commissar fired.

“Zanu-PF Matabeleland North province is in solidarity with other provinces calling for the removal of the national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere from his office on the following allegations. Planning and preparing to topple President and First Secretary of the party Cde R G Mugabe by putting in place parallel structures.

“Fanning factionalism. Imposition of candidates of his choice to represent Zanu- PF in by-elections such as Norton where the party lost elections. Protecting Cdes Eunice Sandi Moyo and Cde Sarah Mahoka and undermining the authority of First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe,” read the resolution by the PEC.

After the PCC endorsed the resolution, it was handed to Politburo member Dr Obert Mpofu who said he, with the assistance of his colleagues Cdes Thokozile Mathuthu and Sithembiso Nyoni, would present it before the Politburo.

“We will take it to the Politburo as it is. I hope that in the Politburo we will support it as you conveyed to us. We must not be swayed by things that divide people,” said Dr Mpofu.

He castigated party officials who go around claiming to love President Mugabe yet they working behind the scenes to depose him.

“Stand in the truth for it will set you free. You must love the party first. Those who want to cause fights are those who don’t love the party and President but go around claiming that they love him more than anyone else,” he said.

Dr Mpofu called on Zanu-PF members to rally behind President Mugabe as, “There is no one who loves Zimbabweans, a nationalist who knows no region like President Mugabe.”

He said if all the members were united, Zanu-PF will sweep all the constituencies in Matabeleland North in next year’s elections.

“There will be elections next year and there will be no imposition of candidates here. That is what has got our colleague in trouble. Let the people choose the people they want,” he said.

In a vote of thanks, Cde Mathuthu said they will support Dr Mpofu in presenting the Matabeleland North resolution in the Politburo.

“We pray that we will be there so that when Dr Mpofu presents the document, we can support him. We must hold on to Dr Mpofu’s teachings about unity,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mpofu said Matabeleland North was quick to support the movement calling for the sacking for former women’s league deputy secretary Cde Moyo and secretary for finance Cde Mahoka.

“When (Matabeleland North women’s league chairperson) Cde (Medeline) Bhebhe called me about the Sandi and Mahoka issue, I said forward with it and we immediately spread the message to the people and the next morning they were here,” he said.

“Some people then started peddling lies that we were against the programme. The First Lady asked me why I was against the programme and I told her that the documents were actually received at our offices and my cars were used to transport the people.”

Nine of Zanu-PF’s 10 provinces have formally endorsed the call for Cde Kasukuwere’s ouster. Only Bulawayo has not met to do so, with provincial chairman, Cde Denis Ndlovu saying at the weekend that he was scared to call meetings to discuss the matter after he received threats.