Zanu-PF Mat’land to hold Central Committee polls

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

MATABELELAND provinces are set to hold Central Committee elections tomorrow and Friday, with Matabeleland South province saying it will also start disciplinary hearings against party members who were allegedly loyal to fired Vice President Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Bulawayo provincial chairman Cde Dennis Ndlovu said they were yet to finalise on the exact date for Central Committee elections, but added that the polls may be held either tomorrow or on Friday.

He said the province would today hold inter-district meetings that will chart the way for the province’s central Committee elections.

Cde Ndlovu said democratic processes should be followed during the internal elections.

“We are going to be electing 20 Central Committee members and party members are free to choose whom they want. That is what democracy is all about. The party members are aware of the criteria to be followed and those who do not fit in the criteria should not bother trying to contest in the elections,” said Cde Ndlovu.

He said the province was not in a hurry to institute disciplinary hearings against perceived sympathisers of ex VP Mnangagwa as there are more pressing issues to be dealt with such as the elections.

The development comes at a time the party has urged provinces to follow laid down procedures in handling disciplinary cases.

Matabeleland North chairman Cde Richard Moyo said they would hold a Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) meeting today in preparation for the Central Committee elections to be held on Friday.

He said the province does not have problems of renegade members.

Matabeleland South provincial interim chairman Cde Saul Mahalima Ncube yesterday said they would hold a PCC and Provincial Executive Committee meeting as well as disciplinary hearings today ahead of Central Committee elections to be held on Friday.

He said disciplinary hearings would be for lower ranking officials.

Cde Ncube said cases involving Central Committee members would be handled by the national disciplinary committee.

“We’re going to be having three meetings tomorrow (today). To start with, we will have disciplinary hearings in the morning before we conduct a Provincial Executive Committee meeting which will be followed by the Provincial Co-ordinating Committee. We need to deal with our local cases so that we can make resolutions before conducting Central Committee elections on Friday. We are not going to hear cases for members who occupy Central Committee positions as their cases are being handled by the national disciplinary committee,” he said.

Cde Ncube urged the party’s members to remain united ahead of the disciplinary hearings and Central Committee elections.

Meanwhile, Harare provincial chairperson Cde Charles Tavengwa said CVs will be sent to the National Elections Directorate today (Wednesday), while elections are expected before the end of the week.

Our Masvingo Bureau reports that several ruling party bigwigs in the province have been nominated to become members of the Zanu-PF Central Committee, with former Masvingo Governor Cde Willard Chiwewe and Masvingo provincial affairs Minister Dr Paul Chimedza headlining senior officials who have won elections to be members of the key ruling party organ ahead of the revolutionary party’s special congress slated for December.

The majority of senior officials who were in the Central Committee could not make it as most of them were barred from contesting the elections after being suspended for being part of a group fronted by fired Vice President Mnangagwa that was accused of undermining President Mugabe.

Elections to choose Central Committee nominees in Masvingo are expected to be completed before the end of this week.

In Gutu, Dr Chimedza won the ticket to get into the Central Committee together with Gutu West legislator Cde Tongai Muzenda. The two were joined by Retired Colonel Mutero Masanganise with Cde Patricia Gama completing the district’s list.

In Zaka, Cde Chiwewe was elected together with Professor Bonface Chivore and Cde Jonas Chindanya.

Leading the cast of Bikita candidates is Pamushana High School headmaster Cde Johnson Madhuku, who was elected into the Central Committee together with Cdes Jeffreys Murire, Veronica Dzika and Watson Maguraumwe.

In Chiredzi, Retired Brigadier General Callisto Gwanetsa, who is the Chiredzi South legislator won the election to be a member of the Central Committtee together with his Chiredzi North counterpart Cde Robson Mukwena.

Also voted into the Central Committee in Chiredzi are Cdes Jerry Makuni, Samson Makonese and Mavis Dhemba.

Chivi South legislator Cde Mathias Vutete won the nod to be a Central Committee member together with businessman Cde Wellington Mapuvire with Cde Tranos Huruva completing the list.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Darlington Chiwa yesterday said Central Committee nominees for Mwenezi and Masvingo districts were to be elected yesterday and today respectively.

“The elections have been going on smoothly with no major challenges from those who failed to make it. Of course, there might be some grumbling from some quarters over losing, but at the end of the day, the will of the people always prevails,” said Cde Chiwa.

Provincial political commissar Cde Jappy Jaboon said the ruling party in Masvingo will hold a provincial executive council meeting tomorrow that will be preceded by a provincial elections directorate to receive names of those voted into the Central Committee.