Zanu-PF Mwenezi-East by-election campaign reaches crescendo

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

ZANU-PF has stepped up campaigns ahead of the Mwenezi-East by-elections set for April, 8.

The seat fell vacant following the death of national assembly member Cde Joshua Moyo in December last year.

Following ZimPF candidate Mr Bhasikiti-Chuma’s pullout last week alleging the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has a partisan approach, the Mwenezi-East by-election will pit Zanu-PF’s candidate Cde Joosbi Omar against Mr Turner Mhango of Free Zimbabwe Congress (FZC) and Mr Welcome Masuku of National Constitutional Assembly (NCA).

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial secretary for administration Cde Ailes Baloyi said the campaign team was busy on the ground canvassing for support despite the pullout of ZimPF candidate Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti-Chuma.

He said the party’s national secretary for administration Dr Ignatious Chombo will address a star rally before visiting Tokwe-Mukosi flood victims settled at Chingwizi.

“We heard that Bhasikiti who thought he had support in Mwenezi East has chickened out. That will not stop us from campaigning vigorously. We are looking forward to trounce the remaining candidates so that they know that Zanu-PF is invincible,” said Cde Baloyi.

“On Saturday we are looking forward to host Dr Chombo who will address supporters and also visit families settled at Chingwizi in the same constituency.”

Cde Baloyi said the party has set up base in the constituency and the campaign team was moving door to door canvassing for support.

“If there is any constituency through which Zanu-PF makes a statement of intent, it is Mwenezi East because of its numbers during elections. We are looking forward to 2018 general elections as the by-election is just but a foregone conclusion. We will leave no stone unturned in campaigning,” said Cde Baloyi.

@walterbmswazie3