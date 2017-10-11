Harare Bureau

The Zanu-PF Politburo meets in Harare today amid indications that deliberations will centre on the revolutionary party’s 17th National Annual People’s Conference and next year’s harmonised elections.

The conference is slated for Gwanda, Matabeleland South in December.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Cde Ignatius Chombo yesterday confirmed the meeting.

“The Zanu-PF Politburo will be meeting at the usual venue (Zanu-PF Headquarters) tomorrow (today),” he said.

“All members are advised to be seated by 10AM. I can’t disclose the agenda to you save to say the agenda will be disclosed to the relevant Politburo members while the media will be notified of the deliberations after the meeting. Pertinent issues will be tabled during the meeting.”

A Politburo member, however, said focus would be on conference preparations and the 2018 polls.

“While we will discuss political issues focus would be on conference preparations and forthcoming polls,” said the member.

“It’s less than two months to go before the conference and the organising committee is on the ground and the party leadership would like to hear where we are with the preparations. Elections are also around the corner and the party has been on the ground updating members on the biometric voter registration system. Over and above we also have another summer cropping season coming and we should be getting an update on that.”

Zanu-PF has indicated that about $6,4 million is needed to prepare the venue for the conference, Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED) grounds.

A huge chunk of the money is going towards tarring roads leading to the venue and street lighting, which was pegged at $3,4 million.

The remainder will cater for water installations, electricity, sewer, telephones and repairs at Epoch Mine in Filabusi which is going to accommodate about 5 000 delegates to the conference.

In terms of agriculture, Government has started distributing inputs for the 2017-18 summer cropping season and most provinces are done with land preparations.

Enough funding has been secured for both the Command Agriculture Scheme as well as the Presidential Inputs Support Scheme, which would cover 1,8 million households countrywide.