Zanu-PF provinces meet ahead of conference

Felex Share, Harare Bureau

Zanu-PF will hold provincial inter-district conferences this week to come up with resolutions that will form the basis of the discussions at the 16th Annual National People’s Conference slated for Masvingo next month.

The conference will run from December 13 to 17 at the Masvingo Showgrounds.

Party districts met at the weekend and came up with resolutions which will be turned into provincial packages this week.

Resolutions dominating the district meetings held at the weekend include the endorsement of Zanu-PF First Secretary President Mugabe as the party’s sole candidate for the 2018 harmonised elections, need to punish officials fingered in corruption and deal with cadres who continue taking party issues to social media.

This comes as provinces have also started accrediting district party members to be at the Conference.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Cde Ignatius Chombo yesterday said the agenda of the Masvingo conference would be drawn from the resolutions being worked on.

“Almost all the districts had meetings yesterday. This coming week, we will hold provincial inter-district conferences meaning the whole province will meet to look at the resolutions in various sectors such as agriculture, health, transport, state of the party, state of the economy, Zim-Asset etcetera. This means the resolutions from the various districts which met yesterday are going to be put together this week and become provincial packages.

“The resolutions are then sent to my office together with the provincial report and that will now enrich the Central Committee report. I will pass on the resolutions to Cdes like (Patrick) Chinamasa (secretary for legal affairs secretary), (Saviour) Kasukuwere (secretary for commissariat) while I will handle administration issues.

“The various secretaries we have in the Politburo will come up with their own reports which feed into the Central Committee report. The Central Committee report is then printed with a foreword from the President and this will then create the contents of our discussions at the conference,” said Cde Chombo.

Politburo members are expected preside over the provincial inter-district meetings.

Cde Chombo said people’s wishes had to be captured in the resolutions.

“Districts met because they are the grassroots, they are the ones with issues,” he said.

“They meet to ventilate those issues and after that, they put the issues together at provincial level. Nothing will be left out, the wishes and aspirations will be taken on board.”

The Masvingo conference will be held under the theme, “Moving with Zim-Asset in Peace and Unity”.

Accreditation of delegates at district level is underway in several provinces.

Central Committee, Politburo members and the media would be accredited at Masvingo Polytechnic College.

More than 6 000 delegates are expected to grace the event.

Zanu-PF needs about $4 million to successfully host the conference and has made significant progress in mobilising the required resources.