Zanu-PF skirmishes: War vets, youths in court

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

BULAWAYO provincial war veterans chairman Cde Cephas Ncube, three war veterans and three Zanu-PF youths who were involved in violent skirmishes on Sunday when rival groups fiercely clashed during the party’s provincial provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting, appeared in court yesterday.

Cde Ncube (59) of Nketa 8 suburb and fellow war veterans Cde Juliet Sibanda (55) of Magwegwe North, Cde Luke Mpofu (64) of Nkulumane and Cde Abigail Nyamunda (53) of Tshabalala are facing assault charges following the chaos at the party’s headquarters, Davies Hall.

Cde Ncube is also separately charged with another offence of indecent assault for allegedly fondling Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial youth league chairperson Cde Anna Mokgohloa.

The ruling party’s youths – Cdes Davies Muhambi (35) of Burnside, Cde Mabutho Moyo (32) of New Luveve and Bulawayo central district chairperson Cde Magura Charumbira (34) of Trenance are facing charges of malicious damage to property.

They were all remanded out of custody to June 2 for trial by Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya.

Their lawyer Mr Tanaka Muganyi indicated that on the next court appearance date he would challenge his clients’ further remand.

Cde Mokgohloa was viciously assaulted by some war veterans while Cde Charumbira was stabbed in the head and face during the brawl. Cde Mokgohloa sustained injuries on the forehead while Cde Charumbira sustained head injuries and they were both admitted to hospital.

Youths and war veterans laid an almost six hour siege at the hall while Central Committee members, Politburo members, provincial executives and legislators were holed up inside.

Anti-riot police had to be called to the party offices to control some youths who were trying to stop the executive from holding the meeting accusing the provincial leadership of supporting national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on May 21 this year, the accused persons were part of a gathering which intended to hold a meeting at Davies Hall in Bulawayo. The accused persons blocked the complainant, Cde Mokgohloa, from entering the hall accusing her of being loyal to Cde Kasukuwere.

The court heard that they hurled insults at her, saying she was a prostitute before dragging her to the fence where Cde Ncube allegedly assaulted her all over the body before allegedly fondling her breasts.

“Ncube fondled the complainant’s breasts and carried a physical search on her body as he accused her of possessing a knife that had been used to stab Cde Charumbira. The complainant managed to escape and sought refuge inside the hall,” said Mr Dlodlo.

Cde Nyamunda is being accused of confronting the party’s provincial secretary for security Cde George Mlala and grabbing him by his belt before punching him in the face and striking him with a walking stick. Cde Nyamunda was allegedly restrained by police from continuously attacking Cde Mlala.

Cde Mlala sustained a swollen face and suffered a headache as a result of the assault.

Cdes Muhambi, Moyo and Charumbira are accused of throwing stones and damaging window panes at Davis Hall during the scuffle.

