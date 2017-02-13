Zanu-PF unveils 21st February Movement theme

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

This year’s 21st February Movement Celebrations to be held in Matobo district in Matabeleland South province on February 25, will be held under the theme “Honouring our icon, unlocking value in youth”

The event to celebrate President Mugabe’s 93rd birthday, will be held at the Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (REPS).

Unveiling the theme at a preparatory meeting at REPS on Friday, Zanu-PF National Youth League secretary Cde Kudzai Chipanga said the theme highlighted President Mugabe’s revolutionary ideals and people-oriented leadership.

“We are honouring our icon, that is honouring our own President .We don’t expect other people from other countries to honour our President. We are the beneficiaries of President R G Mugabe’s leadership. It is because of his policies, be it in academics, agriculture, that we have been empowered hence we should honour him. We need to honour our own liberator, that’s the essence of that theme,” said Cde Chipanga.

“And unlocking value in the youth, there is a lot of potential in young people. For every nation to prosper it needs to invest in its young people, so basically that’s the essence of that theme.”

Cde Chipanga said the preparations were on course and work on the venue has already started and the tents have been delivered.

He said earlier there were plans to move the venue to Gwanda, the provincial capital for Matabeleland South province, but they had eventually decided against that.

He said they were expecting about 200 000 delegates at the celebrations due to overwhelming response from the provinces.

Bulawayo is expected to transport about 30 000 people while 20 000 are expected from Matabeleland North provinces. Other provinces are each expected to transport 10 000 with more expected from the host province Matabeleland South.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South province, Cde Abednico Ncube commended the organising team in his province.

He said President Mugabe’s life must be celebrated.

“We are very proud of our President. He has done a lot for us. Many people in this country now own land. We have doctors that have trained in other countries such as Cuba, Venezuela and other Latin American states through his benevolence and wisdom. We owe all our achievements to his Excellency.

In times of drought, I have never heard of anyone who died of hunger,” said Cde Ncube.

He urged Zimbabweans to come in their numbers to celebrate the President’s birthday.

Women’s league Secretary for Administration Cde Letina Undenge said the women’s league was excited to be part of the celebrations to honour President Mugabe who has uplifted the nation particularly the women.

“As women’s league we are very excited about the event, the greatest icon in Africa and in Zimbabwe is turning 93. I would like to thank his Excellency President Mugabe for what he has done for the women of Zimbabwe in terms of empowerment in various sectors,” said Cde Undenge.

“In terms of education we now have women who are empowered who have gone to school from the time that the country attained independence in 1980.His first mission was to empower the nation through education. Many women went to night school.”

Also present at the meeting were Deputy speaker of Parliament Cde Marble Chinomona, deputy Minister of Women Affairs Cde Abigail Damasane, Senator Tambudzani Mohadi, Insiza legislators Cdes Malachi Nkomo and Andrew Langa , Matobo North MP Cde Never Khanye , members of the security forces , council officials , government officials and other stakeholders.

@AuxiliaK