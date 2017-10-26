Zanu-PF warns companies of bogus agents

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF has warned the business sector and members of the public to be wary of bogus individuals who use the party’s name to swindle them of their money on the pretext of fundraising for the ruling party.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya-Moyo distanced the party from the nefarious individuals saying the party has proper structures which handle contributions made to it.

Ambassador Khaya-Moyo, who is also the Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services, said the party’s legitimate sponsorship letters are signed by the party’s Secretary for Finance Dr Obert Mpofu.

He said any letterhead that is not signed by Dr Mpofu on issues to do with the party does not represent the revolutionary party.

“Furthermore, to the aforementioned members of the public and in particular to the corporate sector, you are advised to be wary of individuals who solicit sponsorship using appeal letters bearing Zanu-PF letterheads with bogus signatures and directing payments into individual accounts. Zanu-PF disassociates itself from any such activities,” said Ambassador Khaya Moyo.

He said those who want to contribute towards the party may deposit their contributions to Zanu-PF’s CBZ accounts: Finance-Zanu-PF Fundraising 01122627030010 or Women’s League on 110201 58890020 and Youth League Mobilisation 01124359910012 or 21st February Movement 01122084930021.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo said despite the activities of criminal elements who wanted to use the party’s name to swindle people, Zanu-PF is satisfied with the co-operation that it receives from the corporate sector and individuals when it comes to its programmes.

He assured the party’s benefactors that the contributions made to Zanu-PF are not abused.

“The contributions rendered will certainly go a long way towards ensuring the smooth running of party activities. We trust that the party shall continue to count on your support in the unforeseeable future,” said Ambassador Khaya Moyo.

He paid special tribute to people who attended the party’s fund raising function that was held in Harare last month.

“The revolutionary party Zanu-PF wishes to express profound gratitude and utmost humility to the business community and individuals for the most valuable contributions to the Zanu-PF national Fundraising Business Breakfast meeting held on the 21st of September 2017 at the Rainbow Towers,” said Ambassador Khaya Moyo.

He said those with queries should contact the party’s finance department on the following Harare numbers (04) 780715/752936/747161/753328/780110/774147.

@nqotshili