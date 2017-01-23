Zanu-PF wins big in Bikita West

Pamela Shumba/ Walter Mswazie, Chronicle Reporters

Zanu-PF candidate Cde Beauty Chabaya on Saturday won resoundingly the Bikita West by-election.

She polled 13 156 votes while Mr Kudakwashe Gopo of the Zimbabwe People First who came second got 2 453 votes.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) constituency election officer Mr Maxwell Mashavave announced the results at the Command Centre at Duma Training Centre near Nyika Growth Point yesterday at around 3AM.

Cde Chabaya takes over the seat that fell vacant after Munyaradzi Kereke was jailed 10 years for raping his 11- year-old niece.

Mr Madock Chivasa of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) polled 343, Mr Terence Makumbo of Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ) got 132, Mr Innocent Muzvimbiri an Independent candidate managed 725 votes while another independent candidate Mr Heya Shoko managed 76 votes.

The number of rejected votes was 247 and the total of votes cast was 16 885.

“I’m very happy for the people who voted for me. It shows they have faith in me, I’ve seen members of the women’s league voting in their numbers and I want to thank them. The by-election was free and fair as people voted without any intimidation,” said Cde Chabaya after the announcement of the results.

Politburo member Cde Josiah Hungwe said the victory was a strong statement that the party was intact in Masvingo

He said the victory was a confirmation that the ruling party will again win all the seats in Masvingo in 2018.

“This victory has given us motivation to do well in the 2018 general elections. We are a party for the community with a direction,” said Cde Hungwe.

Mr Gopo said he accepted the poll result.

“I would want to congratulate my niece Cde Beauty Chabaya for beating me and others in this by-election. We as a party are going to work on our weaknesses before the 2018 elections.

“I am satisfied with the results because Zanu-PF was a better competitor. I still have the energy to continue representing my party in future elections.

“In a game of elections there is always one winner,” said Mr Gopo

Meanwhile, during a Bulawayo Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting held yesterday, Acting President Phelekezela Mphoko said he was proud of Zanu-PF following its victory in the Bikita West Parliamentary by-election.

The Acting President who addressed a star rally in Bikita West last Wednesday, once again castigated ZimPF’s leader, Joice Mujuru, describing her as a loser who cursed herself.

“Mujuru has nothing to offer and she cursed herself by insulting party leaders during the liberation struggle. She even said the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo was mentally unstable.

“Mujuru forgets that all that she achieved was because of President Mugabe but now she thinks she’s more senior to President Mugabe,” said Acting President Mphoko.

This was the first election Dr Mujuru’s party has participated in since her sacking from Zanu-PF in 2014, and the thrashing of her candidate has raised fresh doubts on the pedigree of the beleaguered party to withstand the political competition.

The by-election also pre-emptied Dr Mujuru’s lack of support ahead of the harmonised elections next year and exposed her false bravery that has led her to overrate herself as commanding support among Zimbabweans.

