Zanu-PF Women’s League makes new appointments

Harare Bureau

The Zanu-PF Women Affairs national executive council, yesterday announced the appointment and re-assignment of three of its key members to fill in vacant posts left by the departure of Cdes Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo and Cde Sarah Mahoka.

Cde Moyo deputised Woman Affairs secretary Dr Grace Mugabe, while Cde Mahoka was secretary for finance of the organ.

The two resigned after countrywide demonstrations against them over allegations of indiscipline and corruption. Zanu-PF Women’s League secretary for administration, Cde Letina Undenge, yesterday said Cde Thokozile Mathuthu had been elevated to the position of deputy secretary for Women Affairs, replacing Cde Moyo.

Cde Mathuthu was the secretary for information and publicity prior to her appointment and has been replaced by Cde Judith Ncube, who prior to this latest re-assignment was secretary for Land Reform and Resettlement.

Cde Caroline Mugabe replaced Cde Mahoka as secretary for finance. Cde Mugabe was deputy secretary for Transport and Social Welfare prior to her latest appointment. “The appointments have been filled by hard working people. The Women’s League will become more efficient in executing its mandate. This will enhance its productivity. The secretary for Women’s Affairs, Dr G Mugabe is an astute leader with result based approaches and the right human resources will see the league growing to the next higher level,” said Cde Undenge soon after the appointments.

The appointments and re-assignments are in accordance with Article 26, Section 264 of the Zanu-PF constitution.

The Women’s League national executive council also said in view of that Mashonaland East Provincial Women’s League executive council had no substantive chairwoman since last year, the national executive council in consultation with the province had co-opted Cde Mary Jonasi to the position of provincial chairperson.

Cde Jonasi takes over from Cde Beatrice Nyamupinga who was holding the post on an acting capacity.

Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka faced allegations of undermining the authority of Dr Mugabe, with the later facing a further charge of denigrating Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba.