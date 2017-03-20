‘Zanu-PF won’t protect corrupt individuals’

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF will not protect individuals who engage in corruption or move around extorting companies using the party’s name in Bulawayo.

In an interview, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Cde Dennis Ndlovu said he was aware that there are some unscrupulous individuals who go around duping companies using the party’s name.

Cde Ndlovu said they had received many reports where some party members were hiding their criminal activities behind Zanu-PF.

“For instance at the moment so many criminals want to hide behind the party. We also have some people within the party who want to protect these criminals. it is very unfortunate. You can’t say you are a party member and a party leader and protect something that is bad,” said Cde Ndlovu.

“It’s something done by someone who is not mature. So there are many criminals, others go around trying to steal money from business people in the name of the party.”

He said party members should not find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

“We are trying our best to deal with those situations. We don’t tolerate criminals in the party. We want perfect people who will lead the party in the correct way,” Cde Ndlovu said.

He also castigated a Pakistani businessman Mr Imran Shazhad saying his involvement in politics was not warranted.

Cde Ndlovu said he was aware that there are some local politicians who are behind the Pakistani businessman yet he was conducting his businesses illegally like selling expired food.

“We will have to make a decision whether to keep him or not. He is meddling in politics, sponsoring political parties. If he is a businessman why doesn’t he concentrate on business? We can’t be bothered by a single individual. He is confusing the whole political situation,” he said.

Cde Ndlovu said the party would come down hard on individuals who are protecting him.

— @nqotshili