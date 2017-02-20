Zanu-PF youths organise clean-up campaigns

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Youth League has organised a countrywide clean-up campaign tomorrow ahead of the 21st February Movement celebrations on Saturday.

The celebrations will be held at Rhodes Preparatory School in Matobo district in Matabeleland South Province.

In an interview, Zanu-PF secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzai Chipanga said the clean-up campaign will be held in every province starting at 11AM tomorrow.

He said respective provincial ministers of state will officiate at the provincial clean-up campaigns.

“We as Zanu-PF youth have taken the initiative to clean up our cities and towns. We will fill potholes and clean streets as we pay tribute to our leader President Mugabe on his actual birthday. The clean-up will start at 11AM and end at 1PM across all our 10 provinces and with this exercise we would have paid a lot of tribute to his Excellency,” said Cde Chipanga.

He said the party’s youth league will provide cleaning equipment as well as T-Shirts for those who will take part.

Cde Chipanga said while main events will be centralised in cities and provincial capitals, people should also take the initiative and embark on clean-up exercises in their respective towns.

“We will be targeting the most affected areas and we will depend on citizens on this because they know their areas. We are calling on all youths to clean up their towns wherever they are. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to go to major cities but should do so wherever they are with guidance of the party leadership,” he said.

Cde Chipanga said the exercise was inspired by the realisation that all MDC-T-led local authorities were now a health hazard.

He said:

“After realising the deteriorating situation especially in our urban areas which have been ruined by MDC dominated councils, we have taken an initiative as the Youth League to embark on a nationwide clean-up exercise in line with the ideals of President Robert Mugabe who always advocates for good health and a decent environment for citizens.”

Cde Chipanga castigated MDC-T run councils for presiding over the demise of towns while they pamper themselves with huge perks, including top-of- the-range cars.

The party’s Matabeleland North provincial youth chair Cde Mbongeni Dube told party members at a Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Lupane on Saturday that the provincial event will be held in Lupane.

The province is also planning similar activities in other towns such as Hwange and Victoria Falls.

“As youth we want to invite you all including Members of Parliament and councillors including members of the community to join us on February 21 when we embark on a clean-up campaign which will start at 11AM up to 1PM here in Lupane. The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Cain Mathema will be guest of honour,” he said.

