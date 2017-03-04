Zanu-PF youths protest against provincial leaders

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ANTI-RIOT police and the Dog Section were called in to keep the peace as scores of Zanu-PF Youth League members in Bulawayo demonstrated against the provincial leadership on Thursday.

The chanting youths were waving placards denouncing their leaders for allegedly abusing resources that were donated for President Mugabe’s bash which was held on February 25 in Matobo District.

Chaos reigned supreme at the party’s provincial headquarters at Davies Hall where the demonstrators converged to register their displeasure.

The protestors alleged thousands of people could not attend the President’s 93rd birthday celebrations because the executive stole fuel and cash that was supposed to be used to transport them.

“6 000 litres of fuel coupons were donated to the party but only 3 000 litres were availed during the day,” read a placard.

The youths accused their provincial leaders that include acting chairperson Cde Anna Mokgohloa, acting secretary for administration Leo Nyoni, acting secretary for commissariat Cde Boniface Mutsure, acting secretary for transport and welfare Cde Maqhawe Sibanda and acting secretary for production and labour Cde Dean Hlomai of diverting the resources for personal use.

They said Cde Mokgohloa and her clique should account for the missing fuel.

The disgruntled youths comprising district chairpersons said their provincial leaders should be sacked for corruption.

Police restored order resulting in the demonstrators retreating into the hall where they voiced their grievances.

They accused Cde Mokgohloa of fanning divisions in the Youth League in the province and called for her immediate ouster.

“Three days before the celebrations, we held an area three meeting. She promised the people transport ordering each district to come up with its list. She emphasised that there would be 100 buses,” said one of district chairpersons identified only as Cde Gama. She even went on radio and newspapers telling the country that 100 buses were organised to transport us to the celebrations. And what did we find on Saturday? Just 12 buses and most of us were stranded at the pickup points as there was no transport to take us to the celebrations”.

Cde Linda Chinamano, who is a chairperson for Gushungo District, said Cde Mokgohloa was imposed and they want fresh elections.

But Cde Mokgohloa rubbished their claims saying everything went according to plan.

“I don’t know that they are talking about. There was no fuel which went missing. Actually we were assisted by the provincial minister (Cde Eunice Sandi-Moyo) in fuelling the vehicles.

“Some of the youths who are complaining are those who remained in Matobo when the buses were leaving. They opted to queue for ice cream instead of getting into the buses,” she said.

Cde Mokgohloa said the demonstration was illegal and alleged it was sponsored by some none Zanu-PF youths just to soil the party’s name.

Other provincial executive members who are implicated in the case were not reachable for comment.

