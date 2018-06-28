Zec, Nkomo movement condemn White City rally assassination bid

Pamela Shumba/Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporters

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has condemned the assassination attempt on President Emmerson Mnangagwa soon after addressing a Zanu-PF rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo last Saturday.

Two people were killed in the explosion which occurred just as President Mnangagwa was leaving the podium at the end of the rally that was attended by thousands of people.

President Mnangagwa escaped unharmed but 49 people who include Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Zanu-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Mrs Mary Chiwenga, the ruling party’s national political commissar, Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) and Zanu-PF Women’s League secretary, Mabel Chinomona, were injured.

Two of the injured later died in hospital.

Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba yesterday said the country had made great strides to bring stability to electoral processes but such an attack eroded the foundation of one of the pillars of a democratic society, which is peace.

“Zec condemns in the strongest terms the bomb attack that occurred at White City Stadium on June 23, which resulted in the death of two people who were attending a political rally.

“Such a horrific attack targeted at participants exercising their constitutional and democratic right to associate at a political rally is a drawback to electoral democracy and marks an unprecedented event in the history of the country’s politics,” said Justice Chigumba in a statement.

She described Zimbabweans as peace-loving people who desired to see a free, fair, credible and peaceful election devoid of any forms of violence.

“Zec therefore calls upon all stakeholders and peace-loving Zimbabweans to refrain from conduct that harms or has a potential to harm people and even the electoral environment.

“The commission calls upon all stakeholders to desist from using inflammatory language that may influence irresponsible behaviour. It’s not necessary to engage in such despicable behaviour which threatens the life and limb of fellow citizens,” said Justice Chigumba.

On behalf of the commission, Justice Chigumba consoled the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the attack.

“Once again, the commission calls upon all stakeholders to remain peaceful and work together towards the conduct of peaceful and credible elections.

“Zec remains committed to the conduct of credible elections and reiterates its call for all stakeholders to cooperate in the delivery of such an election,” said Justice Chigumba.

Meanwhile, The Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement (JNCM) also condemned the terror attack, saying the cowardly act has no place in modern society.

The late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo’s son and JNCM chairperson Mr Sibangilizwe Nkomo said as an institution they could not be silent when peace is being disturbed in the country.

Mr Nkomo said acts of terror had no place in modern Zimbabwe.

“As the family and cultural movement, we condemn in the strongest of terms that cowardly act that occurred at White City Stadium on Saturday. We want this country to have everlasting peace. We can’t be silent when such things happen, putting people’s lives at risk and already some lives have been lost,” said Mr Nkomo.

He called on political players to solve their differences amicably saying his organisation advocated for peace and tolerance.

Mr Nkomo said the nation should emulate Father Zimbabwe who shunned violence.

“We are one people and as such our differences should not mean that we should attack each other, bomb each other and use dangerous weapons against each other,” said Mr Nkomo.

"We have to learn to be a family again. Once upon a time we were children of the soil, abantwana bomhlabathi, vana vevhu — we were one family we should learn to come together and solve our problems like civilised human beings. Let's emulate our icon, Father Zimbabwe, who loved peace. Nkomo believed in negotiating at all times."