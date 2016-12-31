Zekumbawire off to Qatar

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Sports Correspondent

FRANCESCO Zekumbawire could soon be one of the highly paid Zimbabwean football players as it has emerged that two top clubs in the cash rich Qatar league are chasing for the striker’s signature.

The heavily built striker yesterday flew to Johannesburg en-route to the Arabic country where he is expected to meet the two clubs’ representatives before he makes a decision on which team to play for, according to his agent George Deda.

In an interview with Chronicle Sport yesterday evening, Deda was confident that Zekumbawire will get a deal in Qatar but declined to reveal the teams that are after the former national team striker.

“Francesco Zekumbawire is going to play in Qatar in 2017. He is on his way there and I am pleased to say that there are two top rich clubs that want to sign him. What is left is for us to negotiate and assess conditions on offer from each club.

“I have faith that this move is going to be a success because we are working hard to market Zimbabwean players to rich football leagues like the one in Qatar. Francesco is a good, talented and focused player. He will impress many in Qatar, just as he did in all the clubs he has played for,” Deda said.

Lady luck seems to be smiling on the 26-year-old striker who moved from Harare City to Tanzania’s champions Azam in August.

Zekumbawire who was reported to have attracted Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca during the year, started his football career at Zifa Bulawayo Metropolitan Province side Zim Leopards and went on to play for Hwange and Dynamos before moving to Harare City.

Deda said he is working hard to secure lucrative deals for other locally based players in East Africa and Asia. This year, the agent facilitated contracts for players that include Bruce Kangwa and Brett Amidu in Tanzania.

