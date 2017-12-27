Zenzo Moyo dismisses chairmanship link reports

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ legend Zenzo Moyo has dismissed as unfounded reports linking him to a bid for the club’s chairmanship in February 2018.

The Bosso chairman’s position falls constitutionally vacant in January together with that of secretary-general and committee member, and club members will vote in new office bearers at an annual general meeting in early February.

Vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya has been acting chairman for the whole of 2017 after Peter Dube was suspended by Zifa in 2016 for alleged insubordination. Emmett Ndlovu and Wisdom Mabhena are the incumbent secretary-general and committee member respectively.

Moyo, who is currently the Bulawayo City FC vice-chairman, rubbished rumours of an intended switch to Bosso.

“That is a lie,” said Moyo.

“If I want a position at Highlanders, which by the way is my home, I will not beat about the bush or anything like that. I will come home straight through the official gate and announce my intention, but for now those are just rumours,” he said.

Moyo campaigned heavily for Kenneth Mhlophe when he contested for the vice chair’s post against Ngwenya in 2015, which the latter narrowly won.

Mhlophe has since publicly declared his candidature for the chairman’s seat and launched a full throttle campaign mainly on social media.

Some Highlanders’ members are believed to have approached Moyo to go for the big one, while some are saying he must consider running for the secretary general’s post, whose incumbent Ndlovu is likely not going to seek re-election.

Also interested in the secretary general’s post is Nkululeko Ndlovu, who previously vied for the club’s chief executive officer’s role that he lost to Nhlanhla Dube last year.

Heart and Soul Supporters’ club chairman Peacot Hadebe has indicated his intention to run for the committee member’s post and he is likely going to square off against Mabhena and former committee member Charles “Six One” Moyo, who has told close associates that he wants a second bite of the cherry at Bosso. — @skhumoyo2000.