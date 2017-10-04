Zhakata returns to Bulawayo after five-year hiatus

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER going for five years without performing in Bulawayo, Hupenyu Mutoro hit-maker – Leonard Zhakata – who had a huge fun base here then – is set to test the waters by staging a show at Manor Hotel on Saturday.

The artiste-cum pastor who started the year well when three of his songs from new album ‘Mutunga Dzese’ made it to the top three at the Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 2016 chart show, has been hosting a series of shows across the country ever since then.

This is probably an attempt to revive his music career and fan base which seemed to have been dwindling.

After he broke the Radio Zimbabwe chart show’s record, there was outrage with some claiming not to know any of Zhakata’s new songs. Radio Zimbabwe listeners however felt otherwise as they voted.

The music followers could not be blamed however as his other album released in 2013 had received a lukewarm response leaving people reminiscing about the Mugove days.

Zhakata, well aware of people’s outrage, said this was caused by a shift of followers when he inadvertently switched genres from Zora Music to gospel as well as joining Emmanuel Makandiwa’s United Family International Church (UFIC).

“There was a shift of market. My audiences just changed so it’s the quality of listeners that matters. God has promoted me with the change to quality from quantity. I may have lesser audiences but those are the people that really love my music,” Zhakata was quoted saying.

Interestingly, Zhakata, a musician who is now a pastor at UFIC, said he uses his talent to preach on different stages though he has not abandoned his Zora fans.

“Although my fans accept Zora, I want to show people that there’s a difference between social commentary and worship,” he said.

His manager, Ben Zhakata, said they were hoping to make up for all the lost time by performing here and show people that the artiste has been gaining momentum over the years.

“It’s been close to five years since we made an appearance in Bulawayo. For some time now, Zhakata’s fans there have been requesting for him to perform and we’ve decided to take heed of that call and give them what they want,” said Ben.

“Most fans have been complaining that they haven’t seen him perform his new songs live. His new albums include Zvangu Zvaita and Mutunga Dzese which are doing quite well as they’re receiving a lot of airplay all over Zimbabwe.”

Ben said fans in Bulawayo should look out for tracks like Game Changer and Soul Mate which he will perform. The songs will be included on his next album which he hopes to release before the end of the year.

“One of our songs, Game Changer, is already doing well. I usually don’t want to surprise my fans, they should at least know one or two songs before the release of the album,” said Ben.

Zhakata is however convinced that his forthcoming album can cause another ‘upset’ on the Radio Zimbabwe Coca Cola Top 50 chart show.