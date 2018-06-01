Zifa finalises election road map

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA board elections will be held in December following a proclamation by the association’s electoral committee that also announced that nominations for its four affiliates, including the Premier Soccer League, opens today.

Zifa electoral committee chairperson Vusilizwe Vuma indicated in a notice that the dates may be changed due to the country’s impending general elections that will be held on July 30.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association electoral committee would like to advise Zifa affiliates, stakeholders, and the public at large, that it has finalised the Zifa electoral road map, in accordance with the Zifa constitution and electoral code. Please kindly note that the committee is mindful of the impending national election and may change the published dates accordingly, where and when justified,” said Vuma.

According to the road map, national beach, futsal, PSL and the national women nomination papers will open today and are expected to close on June 15, with members of the affiliates going for elections on July 14. The four are expected to hold their meetings on June 19 as part of the preparatory process.

Area Zones’ nomination process opens on June 4 and will close on June 18, with elections expected on the weekend of July 21-22.

Provincial nominations for men’s and women’s elections will open on July 23 and close on August 6, with elections set for September 1.

Regional nominations for men and women will open on September 3 and close on September 17, while elections have tentatively been set for October 14.

The Zifa executive committee nominations will open on October 16 and close on October 30, while elections will be held on December 1.