Zifa gets tough on PSL coaches

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA is set to implement its strict standardisation for local football coaching that requires all top-flight coaches to possess a Caf A licence from this season.

The national association’s technical development committee meets in Harare tomorrow after which an official communiqué will be sent to all clubs to enforce the new requirement.

The committee is headed by Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda and comprises Gibson Homela (vice-chairman), Wisdom Simba, Tumediso Ndlovu Mokoena, Nelson Matongorere, Bheki Nyoni, Rosemary Mugadza and Zifa technical director Tawurayi Mangwiro.

The requirement is in line with club licensing and Zifa organised a Caf A course for Caf B licence holders, giving them an opportunity to attain the highest coaching qualification badge in Africa to preside over top-flight teams as head coaches.

The first module for the Caf A licence, which reportedly costs $1 200, ran from January 9-23 and the final module will run from February 13-27.

After the course, which was attended by, among other gaffers, Highlanders’ assistant coach Amini Soma-Phiri, it will be mandatory for all PSL coaches and their assistants to be in possession of a Caf A licence and local Level Four licence if the Zifa technical development committee decides not to extend the grace period.

“The technical and development committee is meeting on Thursday and it is only after that gathering that clubs and coaches will know the association’s position with regards to coaches’ qualifications and grading,” said Xolisani Gwesela, Zifa’s communications manager.

Clubs that will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of the Zifa technical development committee’s meeting include Bulawayo City, who have acting head coach Try Ncube, and Harare City, who recently promoted Mkhuphali Masuku to head coach.

Ncube and Masuku are among some of top-flight coaches that hold a Caf B licence, with the former also in possession of a high-level Scottish C licence.

Under the new Zifa requirement, Caf B and Caf C licence holders can only be assistant coaches in the PSL.

Division One coaches will be required to have a Caf B badge as a minimum requirement, while their assistants should have a Caf C or Zifa Level Four licence.

In the Second Division, a coach should have a Caf C licence while his understudies are required to have a Level Three qualification as a minimum standard.

The coaching standards have also cascaded down to Division Three, tertiary institutions and schools. For secondary schools, a Zifa Level Two badge is now mandatory and primary school football coaches should now hold at least a Level Two certificate.

Zifa announced last year that it had made great strides in empowering local coaches, with 41 coaches now holders of Caf A licences, while 114 and 193 had attained Caf B and Caf C badges respectively.

@ZililoR