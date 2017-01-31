Zifa headache: Seized with legal issues of extra teams

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA is seized with legalising the addition of two clubs to the Premier Soccer League, with the association’s spokesman Xolisani Gwesela saying dates for constitutional amendments would be announced in due course.

The topflight league will this season have 18 teams, up from 16, following a resolution by Zifa councillors to drop two teams and promote four from the regional Division One leagues.

Southern Region Division One champions Bantu Rovers, the Central Region’s Shabanie Mine, Black Rhinos from the Northern Region and Yadah Gunners of the Eastern Region will all be playing Premiership football in 2017.

Gwesela said Zifa will notify its councillors on the dates for constitutional amendments.

“Everything regarding regularising the increase of teams for the PSL’s 2017 season will have been done before the 2017 season kicks off. As Zifa, we’re seized with those matters and we shall be advising stakeholders on the dates for constitutional amendments as well as the general meeting soon,” said Gwesela.

Legal experts have indicated that it would be illegal for more than two teams to be added to the PSL without constitutional amendments by both Zifa and the PSL.

“As it is, everything is illegal because the decision to increase the number of teams isn’t granted by the constitutions of the two bodies. Technically clubs must first be members of the Zifa assembly before they can affiliate to the PSL, which is a recognised league. Zifa has to urgently attend to this before the start of the season,” said a legal expert.

Another expert said the PSL cannot amend its constitution before Zifa makes amendments to its statutes because ideally the league’s charter must be aligned to the national governing body’s constitution.

“The proposed amendment must first go to the constitutional review committee, which has to conduct an outreach and capture all stakeholders’ input. It then has to be taken to the Zifa assembly, which has the final say whether or not to accept the amendment,” said a lawyer familiar with the Zifa constitution.

“Zifa then has to notify Fifa and the Sports and Recreation Commission, who will then verify whether the constitution doesn’t violate Fifa’s statutes or that of the SRC before it becomes operational.”

