Zifa, Mlauzi in car wrangle. . . Return the vehicle or face arrest, coach ordered

FORMER Mighty Warriors’ gaffer Shadreck Mlauzi is at war with his former employers over non-payment of allowances during his reign.

Mlauzi was relieved of his duties as Mighty Warriors’ coach and has also been ordered to return a top of the range vehicle he received from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo last year.

Zifa is even threatening to report Mlauzi to the police if he fails to return the car.

Consequently, Mlauzi has now begun consulting legal experts on how he can force Zifa to pay him his allowances for the work done with the women’s national team.

Zifa, however, is adamant that they owe Mlauzi no dime, as they had no contract with the Bulawayo-based gaffer.

“I’m consulting now, seeking legal advice on how I can handle such a labour dispute because I did duty for the nation. Their letter of dismissal, however, left me with more questions than answers because it was more of a demand than anything, not even a single line to acknowledge the work I did,” said Mlauzi.

He said he had no problem with returning the car, but only after getting assurances on his compensation.

“I can always buy another car with the money they are supposed to give me for services rendered; returning this vehicle is not a problem with me, but I just want payment for my services which I rendered, hence my consulting with labour experts on how to handle this matter,” said Mlauzi. – Sportszone.co.zw