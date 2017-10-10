Zifa, PSL condemn violence

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA and the Premier Soccer League have joined forces to condemn hooliganism following violence which led to the abandonment of Sunday’s Chibuku Super semi-final match between Shabanie Mine and Caps United at Maglas Stadium in Zvishavane.

The explosive encounter was abandoned in the 65th minute after Caps United fans allegedly hit second assistant referee Thomas Kusosa with a missile thrown for flagging a Kudzai Nyamupfukudza 64th minute effort for offside.

At that time, Shabanie Mine were leading 1-0 courtesy of a 44th minute headed goal by William Mapfumo.

In their statement, the PSL said hooliganism has no place in football and appealed to the police to fish out perpetrators of violence at stadia.

The league also revealed that it was in possession of the referee’s report and was waiting for Shabanie Mine and Caps United to submit their reports.

“The Premier Soccer League has received the official match report from the referee for the abandoned Chibuku Super Cup Quarter Final match between Shabanie Mine FC and Caps United FC played at Maglas Stadium on Sunday 08 October 2017.

“We have requested the two clubs to send their reports detailing what transpired. Thereafter, we will advise our stakeholders on the way forward.

“We take this opportunity to condemn violence and hooliganism at our stadia.

“We appeal to Law enforcement agents to identify perpetrators of violence and bring them to book to make our stadia safe.

“We further urge all football leaders to educate their fans on the dangers of violence and hooliganism,” reads a statement from the PSL.

Shabanie Mine are likely to be given the match on a 3-0 scoreline with Caps United expected to appear before a disciplinary committee or fined for their fans’ behaviour.

Article 8.8 of the rules and regulations of the tournament states: “refer to disciplinary committee, who shall impose a fine of not less than $2 000 on the guilty team. The match result is awarded to the opposing team on a 3-0 winning score line or more if the opposing team has already reached a higher score.”

Meanwhile, Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said they are concerned with violent disturbances occurring during PSL matches.

“The association condemns in the strongest terms, ghastly scenes of violence which have sadly culminated in abandonment of matches, the latest being the Chibuku Super Cup quarter final between Shabanie Mine and Caps United.

“The association hereby orders Premier Soccer League clubs to seek lasting solutions to the recurring problem of fan violence and premature end of matches. All-stakeholder workshops to educate all members of the football family about violence and laws of the game can help reduce disturbances during matches.

“Premier Soccer League clubs and all football stakeholders, including the police, should work tirelessly to eradicate all forms of hooliganism. It is the duty of the clubs to ensure that matches are violence free for the benefit of the paying public,” said Gwesela.

He also warned PSL clubs to desist from interfering with Zifa operations, adding that they should respect the national motherbody’s standing committees.

“It is the Zifa technical development committee that has the duty of licensing coaches, players and administrators and thus all disciplinary issues concerning coaches are, and should be handled by the association’s relevant judicial bodies, and not the league.

“The Zifa Competitions committee has the prerogative of sanctioning and monitoring all football competitions.

“The Zifa referees committee presides over all referees matters. Premier Soccer League officials are therefore mandated to respect and observe football protocol,” Gwesela said.

