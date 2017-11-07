Zim A face UAE in Dubai

THE Zimbabwe A cricket squad has arrived in Dubai for a two-week tour.

The second tier Zimbabwe side will play five one-day matches against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the series opener scheduled for Thursday.

Four matches will be played at the ICC Academy Oval and one game at the iconic Dubai International Stadium. Two of the games will be day-night matches.

Peter Joseph Moor and Tendai Chisoro, who both played in Zimbabwe’s second Test against the West Indies in Bulawayo last week, are part of the 15-man squad captained by Chamunorwa Chibhabha.

Coach, Douglas Hondo, his assistant Wayne James and physiotherapist Anesu Mupotaringa took the players for a gym session to work on the jet lag following their overnight flight from Harare.

The Zimbabwe A tour is part of concerted efforts by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) to expose the country’s second tier players to international competition to broaden the base of senior national team selection.

Touring the UAE, which has ICC Associate Member status, is also a gesture by ZC to contribute to the growth of the global game in keeping with the ICC motto “Championing World Cricket”.

ZC will host the UAE on a reciprocal tour next year.

Zim A squad

Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Chamunorwa Chibhabha (Captain), Tendai Chisoro, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Neville Madziva, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Willliam Mashinge, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Peter Joseph Moor (Wicket-keeper), Tarisai Musakanda, Richard Ngarava. —ZimCricket.